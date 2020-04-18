In the 2010 Rio de Janeiro title for Botafogo, Uruguayan missed submissions in training so that the ball entered the matches; “It was even funny,” says Jefferson, exclusively to L!

Shirt 13 and Botafogo carry, by themselves, a series of superstitions. In the last century, Zagallo carried this number on his back and was victorious with Alvinegro. In 2010, it was the turn of Loco Abreu, who ended a sequence of three consecutive runners-up for Flamengo by winning the 2010 Carioca Championship, which turns ten this Saturday.

Loco Abreu scored the goal for the Rio de Janeiro title in 2010 (Photo: Press Release / Botafogo)

Photo: Lance!

The years of fasting are not the same, but the 1989 carioca title was also marked by superstitions. Valdir Espinosa, coach at that time, only gave the lecture when Luisinho wore a Napoli shirt given by Diego Maradona. In 2010, Jefferson, in an exclusive interview with THROW!, says that all these special gestures were around Loco Abreu.

– All superstition was at Loco. He had something that was bizarre. Before the games, in our training, we trained penalty after the collective. Me and the other goalkeepers were positioned and then he was going to hit a penalty. He kicked three out and left. We didn’t understand anything. After I found out he was doing it to get the ball in the next day – he said. Loco Abreu’s actions went further, says Jefferson. The goalkeeper recalls that the striker strictly followed a schedule to sit in the same places and get ready for matches in the same way. When someone in the squad tried to take the place of the Uruguayan, shirt 13 made a point of waiting.

– He bathed in the same shower, waited for the others to go out to bathe there, made a bath in the same bath, ate at the table. Everything had to be number 13, it was room 13, seat 13 on the plane (laughs). It was very superstitious. It was crazy even off the field. He was the last to enter the field. We used to laugh, there was a player who kept tying the boot on purpose to get in last, but he wouldn’t go, he kept waiting until the end. It only came in last. It was even funny – he added.

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going