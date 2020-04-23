Shirley Knight loses her life at 83, Oscar-nominated actress | AP

Film and theater actress Shirley Knight, Who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and starring in major movies, shows and theater, lost her life at 83 years of age.

Shirley passed away on today wednesday april 22 while at her daughter’s home in San Marcos, Texas, as reported by her daughter Kaitlin Hopkins.

Knight’s successful career took her from Kansas straight to Hollywood and subsequently to the theater in New York and London and back to Hollywood.

She was nominated for two Tonys, and managed to win one of them. In recent years, she had a recurring role as Phyllis Van de Kamp on the long ABC show “Desperate Housewives“, earning one of her many Emmy nominations.

The actress earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in her second screen role, as an Oklahoman in love with a Jewish man in the 1960 film version of William Inges’ play.The Dark at the Top of the Stairs“

Two years later, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as seduced and abandoned by Paul Newman in the 1962 film “Sweet Bird of Youth“based on the work of Tennessee Williams.

Many actors, once they became famous, lose something beautiful about the interior, something they should strive to maintain, they begin to think too highly of themselves and of success, “said the artist.

She won a Tony Award in 1976 for Best Actress in a Play for “Kennedy Children“Knight interpreted, in the words of The New York Times critic,” a very tart pie with a golden ambition. “

She was nominated for another Tony in 1997 as Best Actress in “The Young Man From Atlanta“by Horton Foote.

Knight was on television from the 1980s and was nominated for an Emmy Award eight times between 1981 and 2006. She won an Emmy Guest Actress in 1988 for playing Mel Harris’ mother in “Thirtysomething“, and then won two Emmy Awards in the same year.

Her goal was to become an opera singer, but she switched to acting when she saw Julie Harris in a tour company for “The Lark”

