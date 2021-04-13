Shipwreck of the Lakers against the Knicks and a former, Julius Randle (34)

After giving the bell at home to the title favorite, the Nets fell to the Knicks. The Lakers leave their trip to New York with mixed feelings. At Madison Square Garden they fell clearly, 111-96, and that which players recovered. Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews and Marc Gasol were again available for Frank Vogel, who this time suffered from a lack of flexibility for changes and, in the case of the Spanish, left to rethink the rotation he uses in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis , still low.

The case of the pivots was bloody. Drummond and Harrell, the ones who took the most minutes, are not champions of the defense. Julius Randle, former of the Lakers, made him pay. The one with the Knicks, who has been in the All-Star this season, scored 36 points and carried the glad weight of winning the reigning champions behind his back. Gasol came in, he did really well, but he only spent five minutes on the court when clearly the situation called for more.

The Lakers will resist with their 33-21 in fifth place in the West at the moment, helped because the Blazers have not played this day and the Mavericks lost in Philadelphia. But the feelings, despite the fact that the Knicks have been the batteries this year, are still not the best.

The visitors got off to a good start, with good decisions from Morris to get Kuzma into rhythm and with a Horton-Tucker just as incisive as its starter, Dennis Schröder. The locals, precisely with the good harmony between the exteriors, gave a fight. Burks handled more than Quickley and Thibodeau put Rose with another companion in the direction, which gave options so that defending them in attack was a headache. The static lasted little, going faster at times those of a Knicks who before the break really took control not to let go.

Another former Lakers, Reggie Bullock was the architect of the advantage, already close to ten, which gave the Knicks peace of mind early in the third quarter. Barrett, who was much worse than in recent games, also appeared in those minutes and Payton was added to the equation. Randle would only have what they already had.