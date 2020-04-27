According to the executive, the port sector is expected to follow the performance of the GDP, which is forecast to fall by 5% this year.

Santos Brasil, owner of one of the largest container terminals in Brazil, was on an upturn in growth when the coronavirus reached the country. In addition to seeing the movement of cargo change direction, the company had to review the practices of the terminal once that 2,500 people are on the front line to guarantee the port operation, said the company’s president, Antônio Carlos Sepúlveda. According to him, the expectation is that the port activity will follow the performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “The ships are leaving Europe and Asia more empty.” Following are excerpts from the interview.

Sepúlveda says he had to change company rules to ensure employee safety

Photo: Alessandro Couto / Press Release / Estadão

How are you operating?

We are an essential sector. So we can’t stop. In the face of the serious crisis we are experiencing, we have decided to adopt a series of measures to protect our employees. We increased the cleaning teams and the extreme hygiene of the areas. In some departments, people are doing home office. Of the group’s 3,000 employees, 500 are at home and 2,500 are at the front in operations. In addition, we have thermometers in all ordinances. If someone has any changes, we determine that person to be in isolation. This has worked for all of our units.

How is the terminal operating?

The year was strong, with an 18% growth in the port (Porto de Santos) in January and February. In March, the movement was stable and in April at the same time as 2019. From May, we will have a drop in movement. The ships are leaving Europe and Asia emptier. Our expectation is that we will follow a 5% drop in GDP (Gross Domestic Product), but everything will depend on how long the isolation will take.

And how are the investments of the terminal already announced?

We have a long-term vision and R $ 400 million in cash that can guarantee investments. We have two major works at the terminal: the deepening of the pier and the reinforcement of the structure for the installation of rails for the new portainers (cranes). This year, investments of R $ 250 million are planned. We will continue to play the works, but within the possible sanitary conditions. In relation to this, we should not have any problems since it is not a project with much agglomeration. For 2021, we need to wait for the scenario. We had planned to change electrical equipment to increase the automation of the terminal.

Mr. do you see changes after leaving isolation?

I understand that the home office is here to stay. We will have offices with a lower density of people and new rules for living together.

