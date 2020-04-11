Although they are somewhat early, the first estimates arrive that we can consider affected by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The analysis company Canalys has released a report reflecting an increase in demand for computers during the first quarter of 2020, motivated by the people who need them to be able to work from home.

However, and precisely because of the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus, shipments of computers have dropped 8%. AND Canalys believes that Apple has taken the brunt, with an estimated decline of 20% compared to the first quarter of last year. In absolute terms, shipments would have dropped from 4.07 million units to 3.2 in one year.

The worst is over, but sales will no longer be as before

We can assume that the purchases that have been made in recent months (first in China and then in Europe) have been from cheaper computers due to the urgency of the pandemic, with the aim of meeting needs without spending too much money. It would also be necessary to see how the sales of the iPad have gone, which are not counted as computers in these reports and which Apple increasingly regards as such in the general public.

Next April 30 we will have the official figures from Apple, although as we have been seeing for a while, there will be no talk of unit sales but rather of income generated by each sector. But with the coronavirus pandemic still plaguing the planet, we should expect a general revenue drop both in Apple’s hardware revenue and that of other large companies.

In addition, Canalys estimates that although China is recovering, the post-pandemic world will suffer a decline in device sales because we will inevitably see companies closing or at least reducing costs.

