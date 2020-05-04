Photo: In the graphic courtesy of CBP Caribbean, the group of foreigners is shown when they were detected

MIAMI, USA.- The US Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) and officers assigned to the Caribbean area of ​​the Air Navy Patrol detected a rustic boat with 23 people on board, including 15 Dominicans, who were trying to enter illegally to the United States by Puerto Rico, those who were detained and are now transferred back to their countries.

In information still under development, the aforementioned federal agency indicates that it detected the fifteen Dominicans and the eight Haitians in an operation that enrolled in “the efforts carried out by CBP in the Caribbean to counter illegal travel and safeguard the nation against the crime”.

Aircraft of the Navy Air Patrol that detected the boat with the Dominicans and Haitians on board.

Regarding Dominicans, CBP authorities are making arrangements with their counterparts in the Dominican Republic Navy to return them to the country, although it was reported that they are already “being escorted from Puerto Rico by the Navy Air Patrol for these purposes”.

Details about the place where the group of illegal travelers who undertook the risky journey to reach the territory of the United States illegally despite the crisis situation unleashed nationally and internationally by the COVID-19 coronavirus are still unknown.

Flexibility of return for travelers of the Visa Waiver Program

CBP additionally announced a new measure to benefit passengers who have been stranded in the United States because of COVID-19.

“Travelers of the Visa Waiver Program can request a 30-day extension to their period of admission to the United States if they cannot leave the country due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The extension gives flexibility to Visa Exemption Program travelers who have difficulties returning to their countries due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19, flight cancellations or illnesses, “adds the United States federal agency.

The information repeats that “travelers who are granted a satisfactory departure will have an additional 30 days to leave the United States after the end of their legal admission period.”

For travelers of the Visa Exemption Program who are in Puerto Rico they can request this extension by calling Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport at 787-253-4520 or 787-253-4521 and they must be prepared to provide their passport number when presenting your request.

“Generally they must request a satisfactory departure before their current admission period expires. The award of satisfactory departure is made at the discretion of the CBP Review Officer. ”

“Travelers who remain in the United States beyond their legal admission period lose their eligibility to travel in the future under the Visa Waiver Program and may be subject to additional penalties under the United States law,” he warns.

The Visa Waiver Program allows eligible citizens of 39 countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism with a stay of up to 90 days without a visa.

For consultation in this regard https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/tourism-visit/visa-waiver-program.html.

“Travelers in the Visa Waiver Program are generally not eligible to extend their stay or change their status after arriving in the United States. However, under current regulations, CBP in its discretion may grant departure periods of up to 30 days if an emergency prevents a traveler from leaving under the program, ”federal authorities point out.