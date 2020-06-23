About 6% of world trade passes through the Panama Canal and more than 140 maritime routes and 1,700 ports are connected in 160 countries

. –

Panama.- A cargo ship who was browsing the Panama Canal collided and destroyed on Tuesday the bridge of the only railway in the country, without registering any injured or deceased and without this accident affecting the operation of the interoceanic highway, authorities reported.

He Panama Canal He said in a brief statement that « the causes that caused the collision » of the ship « against the railway bridge over the Chagres river will be investigated, » and assured that « the rest of the operations and transits by the interoceanic route continue on a regular basis. «

For its part, the Panama Canal Railway company said that the repair of the damage caused by the accident will interrupt « for the next 15 calendar days the railway service », which transports containers and connects the city of Colón (Atlántico) with Panama City. (Pacific) through a line of 77 kilometers.

According to a statement from the Panama Canal Railway, the freighter « lost control » and collided against the bridge destroying part of the platform.

Official sources did not report people affected by the accident.

According to the available data, the ship involved has the flag of Cyprus, crosses the Canal from South Korea and heads to the Caribbean, and does not carry dangerous cargo.

For him Panama Canal It passes about 6% of world trade and more than 140 maritime routes and 1,700 ports are connected in 160 countries.

The global crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic has already begun to affect the transit of ships through the Canal, which in May was 20% less than expected in the highway budget.

He Panama Canal, which was built by the USA At the beginning of the last century and transferred to Panama on December 31, 1999, it opened its first expansion in June 2016, which has allowed it to record record contributions to the Panamanian Treasury in recent years.