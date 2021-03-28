Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it would float again

By Ahmed Fahmy and Omar Fahmy

SUEZ, Egypt, March 27 (Reuters) – Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal allowed the stern and rudder to shift, but it was unclear when it could float again, the head of the ship said on Saturday. the channel authority.

The 400-meter (430-yard) long Ever Given wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid strong winds early Tuesday, disrupting global shipping by blocking one of the busiest waterways in the world. world.

About 15% of the world’s maritime traffic transits the canal, and hundreds of vessels are waiting to pass once the blockade is lifted.

The president of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabie, said he hoped it would not be necessary to resort to removing some of the 18,300 containers from the ship to lighten its cargo, but that strong tides and winds were complicating efforts to release it.

“The stern of the ship started to move towards Suez, and that was a positive sign until 23.00 (2100 GMT) at night, but the tide dropped significantly and we stopped,” Rabie told reporters in Suez.

“We hope that at any moment the ship can slide and move from where it is,” he added.

The dredgers had removed some 20,000 tonnes of sand from around her bow by Friday. A Dutch company working to free the vessel said it could be released early next week if heavier tugs, dredging and a higher tide manage to dislodge it.

Towing attempts restarted Saturday afternoon and more efforts were planned Saturday night and Sunday morning, SCA sources said, although they added that more sand might need to be removed around the ship to free it.

Two SCA sources said there was more minor progress in the eviction of the ship on Saturday. A source said there had been some movement in the bow of the ship.

“When it comes to a ship of this size, its behavior with the dredgers is unknown, we do not know how it will respond to the pull,” Rabie said.

Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Saturday it decided to divert some vessels around the Cape of Good Hope due to the suspension of traffic on the Suez Canal.

The boss of Boskalis, the parent company of Dutch firm Smit Salvage that has been hired to help the SCA, said heavy tugs with a combined capacity of 400 tonnes would arrive sometime this weekend.

“We are aiming to have it done after the weekend, but for that everything will have to work exactly,” Boskalis CEO Peter Berdowski told Dutch TV show Nieuwsuur on Friday night.

“The bow is really stuck in the sandy clay, but the stern has not been fully pushed into the clay, which is positive. We can try to use that as a lever to loosen it,” Berdowski said.

(By Ahmed Fahmy in Suez, Omar Fahmy and Aidan Lewis in Cairo, Nafisa Eltahir in Khartoum, Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia, Bart Meijer in Amsterdam, and Euan Rocha in Mumbai, Written by Aidan Lewis, Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas and Manuel Farías)