shiny Zack Snyder poster

New poster of ‘Army of the dead‘, from Zack snyderIt will mean the return of the director to the world of zombies from ‘Dawn of the Dead‘ in 2004.’Army of the dead‘will premiere on Netflix on May 21.

‘Dawn of the Dead‘(Zack Snyder, 2004), the brilliant remake of’Zombie‘(George A. Romero, 1978) that updated the genre (thanks to a great script by James Gunn) just before fashion turned the mainstream to the walking dead, it remains for many the true jewel of Zack snyder. When it became known that he was preparing a crazy zombie action movie in Las Vegas called ‘Army of the dead‘(now already’Army of the dead‘), expectations began to heat up.

Directed by Snyder, who has also signed the script alongside Shay hatten and Joby harold, the title promises to be a bloody heist and zombie adventure in which a group of mercenaries plan an ambitious robbery in Las Vegas despite an incipient plague of the undead.

With Dave Bautista as protagonist next to Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo rossi and Tig Notaro in its cast. This production of The Stone Quarry, formerly known as Cruel and Unusual Films, which is nothing but the producer of the filmmaker himself and his wife, Deborah Snyder, will be distributed by Netflix, which will release the film on May 21.

“For me, there had to be something special about a zombie movie for me to sign up,” Bautista explained in an interview published in Empire. “What sets us apart is the heist, but there are a lot of different layers to this movie.”

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Netflix

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io