The DeNA development team behind Pokémon Masters remain highly committed to mobile gaming. In recent months, the developer has worked on renewing much of the gaming experience in order to make it more attractive to users. The most recent update, Ver.1.11.0 brought with it not only minimal modifications, but the inclusion of a main mechanics of the series games, eggs and shiny or varicoloured Pokémon.

From now on, it is already possible to receive Pokémon eggs and hatch them in Pokémon Masters. An incubator section has been added where you can lay eggs to obtain unique creatures that can become your partner. So far only the Taurus, Meowth, Bellsprout, Nidoran ♀, Zubat and Rattata are confirmed. Pokémon are available in a single genre, but then their counterpart will arrive.

In case you missed it: Pokémon Masters reduced the grinding levels necessary to improve characters.

Probability of getting eggs in Pokémon Masters

Professor Bellis (Margarita) will randomly deliver eggs after battles are won. You can get these eggs in various tests, such as the Super Challenges the X Challenges and the cooperative missions of the story mode. Odds of obtaining are low and depend on the rarity of the egg, bronze (1 star), silver (2 stars) or gold (3 stars).

The best way to get them is through the Supertests in all modes, since the chances of getting a golden egg vary from 15% to 24%. In Ex Challenges and online co-op missions, by contrast, the odds drop to 1% (gold), while story battles offer a 5% chance (bronze and silver).

Egg incubators have unlimited uses

How do incubators work?

Once in the incubators of Professor Bellis, the eggs will have to remain there for a period determined by the rarity of the egg, which will vary between 1 hour and 1 day, in addition, it will be necessary to win battles so that they can hatch.

At the start, only 1 incubator will be available, and 4 spaces for eggs, but you can buy up to 2 more incubators (300 jewels for each payment) and 4 more spaces for eggs (300 jewels for payment). Likewise, an Incubation Pass is sold in exchange for 500 payment jewels, which adds another incubator and automatically places the eggs after the previous one hatches.

This is how the process of obtaining and incubating eggs works

In case you missed it: Legendary Pokémon keep coming to Pokémon Masters.

Shiny Pokémon came to Pokémon Masters

The interesting thing about this new mechanic is that it will also introduce shiny or multi-colored Pokémon, so hunters of these creatures will have to play a lot to get eggs. The only Pokémon that has its shiny version is Tauros. Also, one thing you should know is that, although sometimes they are the same species, Pokémon hatched from eggs will have different passive abilities and functions.

If you have many Pokémon, don’t worry, you can send them to Professor Bellis’s Ranch and if you decide to donate some of them, you can receive egg research tickets, which can be exchanged in the store for useful items. At future events the teacher is expected to deliver unique eggs.

As if that were not enough, the newly hatched characters can become friends with the player in order to form a compi couple; however, before doing so it may be a good idea to level it up so that you can be strong enough to win matches.

These are not the only additions Pokémon Masters has received in recent months. A few weeks ago, the legendary battles made their debut, with which you must choose up to 30 Pokémon in groups of 3 to defeat powerful creatures, but you must take into account that they are temporary events and currently there are none in progress. But new story episodes were also added, which are permanent. In addition to the above, it is expected that for the anniversary of the game, in August, DeNA will present more news.

