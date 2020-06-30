Due to the natural properties of avocado and the banana, having dreamy hair would never have been so easy, by applying this created natural mask, at home we can nourish hair in depth and in a few minutes.

Bring your hair back to life with avocado and banana

Maintaining a shiny, silky and pollution-free mane is sometimes somewhat difficult, which is why there are currently so many tonics to take care of hair from environmental toxins, however, this natural mask is even more powerful and nutritious than the one you get on the street.

Protective mask of avocado and banana

The banana and the avocado contain fatty acids ideal to revitalize and bring damaged hair back to life. In addition, it also contains amino acids capable of nourishing the scalp and thus promoting hair growth. The best thing is that this mask is suitable for any type of hair, no matter what your style is.

Prepare an effective avocado and banana mask step by step

What you will need:

1 ripe avocado

1 banana

2 tablespoons of honey or 50 grams

Preparation method:

Cut the avocado in half, remove the seed and extract all the pulp with the help of a teaspoon.

Remove the skin from the banana, and crush it with the help of a fork, its texture should be like that of a mashed potato.

Mix the two ingredients very well and add a little honey, the ingredients should come together until you get a homogeneous mixture.

Application mode

Dampen your hair and divide it into equal strands, and with the help of a brush, start applying the mask to all of your hair.

When finished, cover your hair with a bathing cap or a plastic bag, wait about 40 or 45 until you can remove. After time it will be time to rinse with plenty of water and wash with your usual shampoo.

You can repeat this mask 1 to 3 times a week, depending on how much damage you have to your hair.