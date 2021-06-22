Shintaro Mochizuki passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021

On at 14:30 CEST

The Japanese Shintaro Mochizuki, number 496 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon by 1-6, 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-nine minutes to Hugo Gaston, French tennis player, number 160 of the ATP. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The French player managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, while Mochizuki, for his part, managed it 8 times. In addition, the Japanese player achieved 68% in the first serve, committed 6 double faults and made 49% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 47% effectiveness, made 6 double faults and managed to win 42 % of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) previously has a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the applicants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.