By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

06/03/2020 6:20 pm

Capcom He has done a great job lately, as all of the company’s recent projects are enjoying enormous success. After several setbacks in the franchise of resident Evil, the Japanese developer managed to regain ground again with Resident Evil 7, and later, with the remakes of RE2 and RE3. In addition to the future Resident Evil 8, it is rumored that a remake of the fourth installment is also in development and it seems that the creator of the saga itself has already confirmed it by mistake.

In a new and extensive interview for IGN, Shinji Mikamiwho directed the resident Evil original and Resident Evil 4, finally spoke about said remake, which has been in development since 2018 in the new studio M-Two, founded by the ex-chief of PlatinumGames, Tatsuya Minami. We know that the creative feels a lot of affection for this particular installment, so it was thought that maybe he could have certain problems with a modern adaptation for current platforms, but no. “As long as the game fits them well, I have no problem,” he said. Mikami.

Although there is obviously a lot of excitement and enthusiasm surrounding this project, there are some fans who believe that this remake should not take place, since the game is still revealing today. In a survey carried out by the portal VGC, it was revealed that 45% of its users, equivalent to approximately 9 thousand of its readers, did not want this remake.

Usually, Mikami believes that Capcom He has done a good job with the remakes:

“I saw a video of Resident Evil 2 Remake and I thought it looked great. I think they will continue to do so because they are selling very well. ”

In case you needed more clues, Capcom redesigned to nemesis in RE3 Remake so that it will fit better within the lore of the saga and there would be some continuity between the third and fourth installment. Here you can read more about it.

Source: IGN

Will they delay PS5? Sony updates its official website



New Clue Suggests Epic Mickey’s Return

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.