Shining with her own light, Maribel Guardia splendid in dress

Once again the beautiful and charming Costa Rican driverMaribel Guardia showed that even though the years go by, she continues to be young and beautiful, this time wearing a beautiful yellow dress with which she looks really pretty.

In this way the beautiful driver continues to do promotion for the fine clothing brands that work hand in hand with her, who sell their products and have surely been very happy that you have seen her photo, because you might be interested in purchasing some of her pieces, since Maribel herself uses them.

Apparently the television star found a new vocation, that of being influencer in social networks, which is very fashionable today, but not all people manage to comply with it, as it has done is beautiful woman, who now enjoys receiving tens of thousands of likes and comments complimenting and congratulating her on her excellent modeling work.

In fact, his photo already has almost 50 thousand likes in just a few hours, with this, it shows the great attention he has and how effective these publications are to promote his textile pieces creating an excellent entertainment, besides that we cannot deny that she looks practically perfect with whatever she’s wearing.

And it is that the also model does not seem to be missing the television forums, since she has shown with her publications on the social network that she is doing quite well in her social network profile where she has managed to capture a huge audience that admires her and that He is always aware of everything he does to support her, proving to be the best fans.

He maintains a very close relationship with his fans trying to support them in any issue that arises and sometimes sharing some phrases and words of value with which he seeks to make them feel better or help them in something.

The charming Maribelita wrote an important message for her faithful admirers as a caption: “Don’t be like the Moon that shines with other people’s light. I know how a star ⭐ shines with its own light ”, in addition to wishing them a happy Saturday and shining with this fitted yellow dress so beautiful that she was wearing.