Shining as always! Andrea Legarreta wears in mini shorts

Shining as always !, Andrea Legarreta looks in mini shorts | Instagram

In mini shorts! Once again, the beautiful driver who owns the Today Program, Andrea Legarreta dazzled everyone on Televisa and the viewers. Galilea Montijo’s beautiful companion overshadowed her with a spectacular outfit in which in short … she shone!

The wife of Erik rubin she wore like few times in a shiny suit made up of short shorts and a silver sequin jacket and complemented it with a black blouse underneath and quite high-top sneakers that are also dark.

Andrea Legarreta did not stop drawing attention during the morning and as if that were not enough, she decided to perpetuate this outfit with a photograph on her official Instagram account, in which the protagonists were her beautiful legs.

Andrea Legarreta Martinez took advantage of the background with lights The Stars Dance Today, contest in which she is a judge, to pose like a professional for the camera and look like a Hollywood star with her outfit and famous hair.

The actress also shared this image 19 hours ago and has already exceeded 37 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Andy took the opportunity to thank the creator of such a special outfit in the description of his publication.

Starting the week shining with a classic from my dear @karloz_zermeno_oficial ✨ ♥ ️ #ootd #plata #silver #suit.

The beloved host is currently in a very special moment in her life, love smiles at her with her husband, the former Timbiriche, while she can see how her daughters already shine in their own professional projects as actresses and singers; in addition to being fully as a television presenter being one of the most beloved faces of Mexican television.

It seems that the beautiful Andrea has it all, because she also has an enviable figure and beauty, the same ones that do not look like her 49 years of age and that are the envy of young women and ladies.

Viewers have managed to see another side of Legarreta thanks to the incursion of the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy dance contest, within the famous morning of Televisa. Andrea Legarreta was called the Caramelo judge; however, she tends to make accurate criticisms when they should be done and even so, she is “scolded” by Lolita Cortés, who ultimately has a tough character when it comes to qualifying the participants.