Shine like the sun, Maribel Guardia in cute yellow outfit | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican driver Maribel Guardia maintains a close relationship with her fans, trying to support them in whatever issue arises and sometimes sharing some phrases and words of value with which she seeks to make them feel better or help them in something.

This time we will address your last photograph place in your Official instagram, in which she again sought to support her fans by writing to them that “when someone wants to pay for their electricity, remember that they are a sun and not a candle that can be easily paid”, in addition to wishing them a happy Tuesday and shining with this beautiful yellow outfit he was wearing.

That’s right, in this way and with these words is the way in which Maribel shows her great affection before her fans who she is, they filled her house with comments with yellow hearts and also words where they clarify that for them she is their sun and ask her to never stop shining for them.

You may also be interested: Are Julián Figueroa and Ime Garza separated by Maribel Guardia?

In just four hours and the publication managed to gather more than 20,000 I like Well, what we can see how well received it was and the great support it has from its audience in each piece of entertainment that uploads.

In the same way, some other public figures came to congratulate the Costa Rican for her excellent work on her social networks, being one of the tv stars that have now been transferred to social networks and that have had excellent success and reception.

There is no doubt that Maribel Guardia would already have to have her own program on YouTube like Yordi and other television characters who used to make their content only on that site and now that they have moved to the most current, they are having their own results and generating your own profit.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Possibly in the near future we will have something similar from the guard that keeps on staying beautiful and young by exercising and on diets to maintain her excellently well-groomed figure, of course, by striving in her own personal gym, which has her photographs full over the years.

If you are on the lookout for Show News and do not miss the information, curiosities, news and all that so interesting that surrounds Maribel Guardia, one of the most beloved models and conductors in the show in Mexico and Latin America.