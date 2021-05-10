Shine Jennifer Lopez on Vax Live and sing for her mom! | Instagram

The singer Jennifer Lopez shared a very emotional video where she shared what was part of her presentation this May 8 at the concert of the Vax LiveTo a large extent, her emotion was due to the fact that her mother was accompanying her at this event, so she decided to dedicate part of her songs to her.

To advance the celebration of Mother’s day the businesswoman and model born in the Bronxs, decided to advance this celebration a bit, surely tomorrow May 10 she will celebrate as never only her own mother but herself as she is the mother of two captivating twins.

Also known as the Diva from the Bronxs, shared this video on her official Instagram account exactly 23 hours ago, the beautiful celebrity looked the brightest and not only because of the outfit she was wearing but also because of the fact that she felt full and happy to have her mother by her side in a presentation as important as the one he recently attended.

With a tender message was the one Jennifer Lopez accompanied his video, referring to how happy he felt to be in a concert that aimed to unify the world against the pandemic that continues to affect the world population to this day.

Also read: With coffee in hand, Lana Rhoades is extremely happy

One of the main objectives was to make vaccines reach other countries faster, through some donations from different companies, who led the event were Prince Harry and his wife Meghan of Sussex.

What an amazing and sweet moment to be singing live on stage in front of an audience at #VaxLive with my mother. Happy Mother’s Day!!! I love my mommy, “JLo wrote.

It may interest you: Mariah Carey wanted to run away from Luis Miguel on the first date!

Upon entering the stage JLo She greeted all attendees, for her, as well as the audience present, it was quite emotional to see so many people gathered in the same room as she mentioned in her speech, thanks to Vax Live the concert that brings everyone together.

The singer also confessed excited, because it was the first time that her mother accompanied her to one of her concerts, which she had waited a long time, but surely she would enjoy it a lot especially when singing live not only for the attendees but also for the person who gave her life and who has supported her throughout her career as actress and singer.

Read also: With fishnet stockings! Noelia invites to her OnlyFans account

The most impressive thing is that her mother was on stage with her and later she would invite her to the front to greet everyone, but beforehand she decided to dedicate a song to her that she herself sang to her when she was little and that without hesitation for a second they assistants sang it with her, we are talking about “Sweet caroline“.

The interpreter of “On The Floor“He appeared with an impressive outfit worthy of his glamorous personality, this was a complete jumpsuit with a lot of glitter and small strips hanging from the suit, his sleeves besides being long hung some strips that at the bottom as well as his pants had feathers .

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Once she invited her mother to the stage to sing along with her this beautiful melody, but not before asking her how she said to her at the time of singing it to her, her mother changed the lyrics and said “Sweet Jennifer”, they were both dancing together in the company of the audience under the flower-filled stage.

Without a doubt this has been one of the best presentations that Jennifer Lopez has given throughout her singing career.