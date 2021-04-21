SHINE and Phoenix Merger Focuses on Advancing Fusion Technology

SHINE Medical Technologies LLC and Phoenix LLC announced today that the companies have completed a merger whereby Phoenix became a wholly owned subsidiary of SHINE.

Greg Piefer, CEO of SHINE (left), talks with Evan Sengbusch, general manager of SHINE’s Phoenix division, and Ross Radel, chief technology officer and chief operating officer of the Phoenix division, at the Phoenix headquarters and manufacturing center in Fitchburg, Wis. , on April 16, 2021. (Photo: SHINE Medical Technologies)

SHINE is a next-generation nuclear technology company focused on unleashing the power of fusion technologies for the benefit of the planet and humanity. The company’s goal is to deliver on the long-term promise of clean fusion energy by advancing fusion technology and beginning the commercialization of medical isotopes. Phoenix designs and manufactures the world’s most powerful invariant-state fusion neutron generators used for advanced industrial imaging and other applications to improve safety and quality in the aerospace, defense, medical and energy sectors.

The combined company represents the first two phases of the long-term vision of Greg Piefer, founder of both companies, to produce clean energy from the merger (see “SHINE’s four-phase progression to clean energy production” below ) The goal of each phase of SHINE’s approach is to generate additional capabilities and possibilities and to deepen the scientific understanding of fusion technology as it moves towards the production of clean fusion energy. Each step through the four phases is expected to provide further proof of the robustness of the technology, a foundation for continued innovation in the next phase, and creating value for the company, its customers and shareholders.

“SHINE and Phoenix have shared a common long-term vision and operated closely together for the past 11 years, but operating as separate companies was always inefficient,” said Greg Piefer, SHINE CEO. “Merging the companies will allow us to advance fusion technology more quickly by aligning interests and combining complementary core competencies. Throughout all four phases, we take a deliberate approach to building a company that can ultimately deliver cost-effective, clean fusion power to billions of people, while meeting important short-term market needs, such as advanced industrial imaging and medical isotopes, on the go. For a video with additional comments from Greg Piefer click here (available transmission quality: 46 for media).

Phoenix has developed a strong track record of marketing and revenue generation by applying its fusion-based technology to applications, such as advanced industrial imaging, that can image modern materials in great detail, and address safety and quality assurance needs. in the aerospace, defense, energy and other industries. These applications are part of Phase 1 of the four-phase approach.

The second phase of the approach involves nuclear fusion applications to replace nuclear reactors used in the production of life-saving medical isotopes for diagnostic imaging, such as molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), and with potential use as cancer therapeutics such as lutetium-177 (Lu-177). This month, SHINE launched Phase 2 commercialization when it began producing Lu-177. In 2022, SHINE expects to begin production of up to 20 million doses of Mo-99 per year at its fusion-powered production facility in Janesville, Wisconsin. The facility is expected to be the world’s largest capacity medical isotope production facility.

“This merger represents the natural evolution of our strong existing partnership with SHINE, rooted in our common origin and shared mission, said Evan Sengbusch, general manager of SHINE’s Phoenix division.” Phoenix’s track record of successful implementation of our core technology Neutron generation in multiple demanding market sectors provides significant business validation and risk reduction for critical technologies underpinning Phase 2 execution. We are excited to join SHINE and leverage our complementary nuclear capabilities to move toward production. of clean fusion energy. “For a video with additional commentary from Evan Sengbusch click here (broadcast quality available 1:24 for media).

Piefer founded Phoenix in 2005 to develop and commercialize a unique technology that generates neutrons through fusion. In 2010, SHINE emerged as a Phoenix detachment to apply that technology to medical isotope production and other applications through the four-phase approach.

Evercore Group LLC served as SHINE’s exclusive financial advisor. Foley & Lardner served as SHINE’s Lead Legal Counsel. SVB Leerink acted as Phoenix’s exclusive financial advisor. Godfrey & Kahn SC served as Phoenix’s lead legal counsel.

SHINE’s four-phase progression towards clean energy production

Phase 1: Advanced Industrial Imaging – Use neutrons to obtain detailed images to improve product quality and safety in aerospace, defense, energy, and other industries.

Phase 2: Medical Isotopes (Small-Scale Transmutation) – Uses fusion technology to produce medical isotopes that diagnose and treat heart disease, cancer, and a wide range of diseases.

Phase 3: Recycling of nuclear waste (large-scale transmutation): expanding phase 2 fusion and processing technology to recycle nuclear waste

Phase 4: Fusion Energy – Establishes nuclear fusion as a technically and commercially viable global energy source

About SHINE Medical Technologies

SHINE is a nuclear technology company committed to improving the lives of people and the planet. Initially, the company is focusing its fusion-based technology on advanced industrial imaging and the production of diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes. These isotopes include molybdenum-99, a diagnostic isotope used to diagnose heart disease, cancer, and other conditions, and lutetium-177, a therapeutic isotope that promises to significantly improve the outcome of some cancer patients. SHINE has a long-term strategy to solve some of humanity’s greatest problems, including nuclear waste recycling and clean fusion energy production, in addition to advanced industrial imaging and medical isotopes, by pursuing our vision of achieving uses. progressively broad and impactful of fusion technology. For more information about SHINE, visit our website www.shinemed.com.

