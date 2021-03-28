Shine Amanda Serrano, Purin ‘Caraballo,’ El Pupilo ‘Collazo and Arely Muciño

Old San Juan, PUERTO RICO – After a bittersweet denouement for Puerto Rico during the second undercard of the Ring City USA series and Miguel Cotto Promotions in Salinas last week, Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano and Carlos’ Purín ”Caraballo helped close the series with a brooch of gold for Puerto Rico during the poster on Thursday night after both scoring knockouts during the main fights held at the Plaza del Quinto Centenario in Old San Juan by NBC Sports.

Serrano (40-1-1 with 30 KO’s) retained his 126-pound World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Council crowns after striking down Argentina’s Daniel Bermúdez (29-4-3 with 10 KO’s) in the ninth assault with a powerful hook to the body.

For his part, Caraballo (14-0 with 14 KO’s) flaunted, not only his great punch, but also his great boxing to force the corner of Mexican Leonardo Báez (18-4 with 9 KO’s) to throw in the towel. during the fourth round of the fight between the two at 120 pounds.

In the case of Serrano, the champion in seven different divisions did not have it easy against a fierce Bermúdez who gave no respite and walked forward all the time, still receiving punishment. In fact, Bermúdez, who had been a champion in three divisions, had never been knocked out until today.

The New York-based Carolina native attacked her rival with strong combinations of hooks to the body and face and hit her frequently in counter-strikes as she moved, but they didn’t seem to make a dent in an Argentine that looked like it had a cement jaw.

No matter how hard Serrano hit her, the Argentine did not bend. Even in the same ninth round, she continued to exchange shrapnel with Serrano. But the opportune hook to Serrano’s liver finally came and Bermúdez’s legs just couldn’t hold and forced her to bend her knees to finish the fight.

‘Purin’ Caraballo looked big

In the evening semi-star fight, Caraballo put on display his improved counter-attack movements to resist the incessant pressure from Baez and land precise blows that physically and mentally crushed his rival.

“The plan was to box and fight back. We knew he was coming to get us and work me downstairs, so the plan was to attack him upstairs when he opened up. The important thing was to never stop and hit him in the face. That’s what we did, ”said Caraballo, who thus far has not had to fight beyond the sixth round.

“When he looked for me downstairs, that’s where my uppers came in. It came with long strokes and it opened. It caught him off balance. It was with one of those uppers that I knocked him down in the second round. I couldn’t finish it off because the assault was over, but it was in bad condition ”.

However, in the third episode, Báez entered recovered and with new vigor, forcing Caraballo to move even further. In fact, Caraballo’s corner then sent him to ‘rest’ in the fourth round in case the fight extended to the maximum of the eight scheduled episodes. But, suddenly, a powerful blow came to the body of Báez and everything changed.

“I gave him down and he gave himself up. I saw that it hurt. I knew he was hurt and I started chasing him and coming in with my uppers and hooks to the body. He did not fall, but after various combinations his corner threw in the towel. I think they did the right thing to protect him, ”Caraballo said.

“I saw myself superior but it was not easy. I think I showed my quality again and it is time to look for a regional title. Perhaps that same 118-pound (WBO NABO) who is still vacant and who was the one that (José) ‘Chiquiro’ Martínez tried to conquer last week (but their fight ended in a draw) ”.

What few know is that for this fight, Caraballo had to lose 38 pounds to make the weight and get into the ring for the first time in a year and a half.

“The pandemic affected me. I had never exceeded 150 pounds and I was at 158. It was a tremendous challenge with a lot of sacrifice. It was 38 pounds in nine months. But thanks to the inspiration of my daughter and the help of my corner and Dr. Enrique ‘Quique’ Negrón, I was able to lose that weight by eating healthy and in small portions. Carbohydrates were only when we went to work, but avoiding them at night ”.

Camacho scores an important win

In the main lawsuit of the preliminary portion that was broadcast by the Twitch application, Juan Carlos ‘El Indio’ Camacho showed his strength after returning to the ring after a year and a half of inaction to defeat the dangerous Nicaraguan Marvin Solano via split decision with Cards of 78-73, 76-75 and 75-76 in a crafty eight-round matchup at 116 pounds.

“It was a tough fight, but we came out with our arms raised. There were elbows, shoulder hits, head butts, but we adjusted and did the job. We boxed him, we attacked him in the low planes and we hit the best shots, ”said Camacho, who improved to 12-1 with 6 KO’s.

“I think we show our quality. Solano (23-6 with 8 KOs) came from sparring with (Román) “Chocolatito” González, he has had good level rivals and by beating him I showed that I am also at a good level. I just hope that this win will help me fight for a regional title soon and qualify for a world title match. “

Airoso Oscar Collazo

On the other hand, the Pan American gold medalist Oscar Collazo was asking for better competition after dispatching his first two rivals quickly and had it in the veteran Francisco Bonilla, who put up a lot of resistance and made him work for six rounds.

Nonetheless, Collazo did enough to score a wide unanimous decision of .60-54 on all three scorecards for his third win in a row during the 112-pound fight.

“I came out very well prepared, but he took a lot of blows. Bonilla is a fierce opponent, with 18 fights of experience and I like that kind of competitive fight. I like to do a little of everything to see what I am missing and correct it. So we can see where we are strong and what we need to improve. Now we are going to watch the fight to make adjustments, ”said Collazo, who improves to 3-0 with 2 KO’s, while Bonilla fell to 6-10-3.

“Now I’m just going to take a week off, but we get back to the gym quickly and we want to fight as soon as possible. I am grateful to Ring City USA, Cotto Promotions, and Golden Boy for allowing me to fight in this series. It has been a privilege ”.

Muciño shines in his return to the ring

After being absent for almost two years from the ring, the Aztec fighter and former world champion Arely “La Machine gunner” Muciño successfully returned to the ensogado by defeating her compatriot Lucía Hernández (10-8) with three scorecards of. , during his brawl at 112 pounds as part of the preliminary lineup.

Muciño (29-3-2 with 10 KOs) put a lot of pressure on Hernández for most of the fight, placing his hands on the lower planes of his rival at times and combining well to the face. The penalty build-up then paid off in the eighth round, when Muciño brought his opponent to the canvas for the regulation eight-second count. However, the clock was against him and he was unable to finish it before the bell.

“I tried to knock her out, but it didn’t happen. However, we came out with the victory. We did our best, but Mexico has many warriors for us and she assimilates a lot, ”said Muciño, who has just recovered from a dislocated ankle after an accident.

“At first I felt a little off the beat due to the time out. Hooks are my thing and I couldn’t hit it that hard. He had to take out those two years of inactivity. But the fight helped me to warm up and to know what adjustments I have to make ”. Now Muciño aims to recover the world title that he had to leave vacant.

“This was the preparation fight. We now want to get to what we want, which is the desired title. Now to work harder and focused on that goal ”, suggested Muciño, who made his debut in Puerto Rico under the Miguel Cotto Promotions company with Golden Boy Promotions.

“I am very grateful to Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions for the opportunity. I hope this is the first of many fights with them. “

Carranza dominates by decision

In the undercard opening match, prospect Angel Carranza scored his second win after defeating veteran Eduardo Meléndez (5-30) via unanimous decision, 40-35, on three cards.

Carranza, who was a youth champion of Muay Thai and Kickboxing before debuting in professional boxing, came from dispatching his rival early in his debut, but against Meléndez he had to be employed.

“I knocked him down in the first round and then he got on his bike and he was holding me a lot. But this serves as my experience. These are the fights I need to keep improving, ”said Carranza, the pride of the town of Hatillo.