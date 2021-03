You can also get the game 4 days early with the Digital Deluxe package.

ATLUS Director Kazuyuki Yamai has a special message for everyone. # SMT3 Fans!

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam on May 25, 2021.

March 19, 2021