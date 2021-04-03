Shimizu S-Pulse welcomes Tokushima Vortis

04/03/2021 at 07:00 CEST

The Tokushima visit this Sunday to IAI Stadium Nihondaira to measure yourself with Shimizu S-Pulse in their seventh round of the J1 Japanese League, which will start at 7:00.

The Shimizu S-Pulse eagerly arrives at the seventh round after defeating the Kashiwa reysol in it Kashiwa Hitachi Stadium by 1-2, with so many of Suzuki and Thiago Santana. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in two of the six games played so far, with eight goals in favor and seven against.

On the visitors’ side, the Tokushima Vortis was imposed on Yokohama 2-1 during their last match of the competition, with goals from Miyashiro and Sugimoto, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of Shimizu S-Pulse. Of the six games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Tokushima Vortis one of them has won with a balance of five goals in favor and eight against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Shimizu S-Pulse they have drawn twice in two games played so far, numbers that show the team’s weakness in home games and in turn give the visitors hope. At the exits, the Tokushima Vortis has a balance of two defeats and a draw in three games played, so he will have to strive to score points in his visit to the stadium of the Shimizu S-Pulse to try to break the statistics.

The two rivals have already met before at the stadium of Shimizu S-PulseIn fact, the numbers show a victory for the locals. The last time they played the Shimizu S-Pulse and the Tokushima in this competition it was in August 2014 and the match ended with a 1-0 in favor of Shimizu S-Pulse.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by three points in favor of the Shimizu S-Pulse. The Shimizu S-Pulse He arrives at the meeting with eight points in his locker and occupying the ninth place before the game. For their part, the visitors have five points and occupy the twelfth position in the tournament.