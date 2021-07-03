Shimizu S-Pulse vs. Oita Trinita

07/03/2021 at 11:00 CEST

Next Sunday at 11:00 the meeting of the twenty-first day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see the Shimizu S-Pulse and to Oita Trinita in the IAI Stadium Nihondaira.

The Shimizu S-Pulse He faces the game of the twenty-first day with the intention of adding more points to his classification table after having drawn 1-1 against the Yokohama in his last game. In addition, the hosts have won in four of the 19 games played to date, with a streak of 19 goals for and 26 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Oita Trinita he was defeated 3-0 in the last game he played against the FC Tokyo, so he hopes to end his losing streak and redirect his career in the competition. Before this match, the Oita Trinita they had won in three of the 19 games played in the J1 Japanese League this season, with a balance of 12 goals scored against 29 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Shimizu S-Pulse They have posted statistics of one win, three losses and four draws in eight home games, so they need to improve their results at home to score points in the standings. At home, the Oita Trinita has won once and been defeated eight times in the nine games he has played so far, so he will have to strive to score points on his visit to the stadium of the Shimizu S-Pulse to try and break the statistics.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Shimizu S-PulseIn fact, the numbers show five wins, two losses and a draw for the hosts. Also, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in the J1 Japanese League. The last confrontation between the Shimizu S-Pulse and the Oita Trinita This tournament was held in May 2021 and ended with a score of 1-0 for the Oita Trinita.

Looking at the situation of both teams in the Japanese League J1 qualifying table, we can see that the home team is ahead of the Oita Trinita with a difference of six points. At this time, the Shimizu S-Pulse it has 19 points and is in fourteenth position. For his part, Oita Trinita he is nineteenth in the table with 13 points.