Shimizu S-Pulse takes three points after winning 1-0 at Oita Trinita

07/04/2021 at 1:00 PM CEST

The Shimizu S-Pulse added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-won victory against Oita Trinita, who beat 1-0 this Sunday in the IAI Stadium Nihondaira. The Shimizu S-Pulse came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Yokohama. Regarding the visiting team, the Oita Trinita he was defeated 3-0 in the last game he played against the FC Tokyo. After the game, the whole of the Shimizu-ku neighborhood is thirteenth, while the Oita Trinita It is nineteenth at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 score.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for him Shimizu S-Pulse, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Hara in minute 67, concluding the confrontation with the score 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Shimizu S-Pulse gave entrance to Nishizawa, Disaro and Ibusuki for Carlinhos Junior, Suzuki Y Thiago Santana, Meanwhile he Oita Trinita gave entrance to Watanabe, Haneda, Isa Y Matheus Pereira for Kobayashi, Ueebisu, Tone Y Hasegawa.

With this defeat, after the end of the duel, the Oita Trinita he ranked 19th in the table with 13 points. The Shimizu S-Pulse, meanwhile, reached thirteenth place with 22 points.

The next day of the competition will face the Shimizu S-Pulse at home against Tokushima Vortis, Meanwhile he Oita Trinita will face in his fief in front of the Urawa Reds.

Data sheetShimizu S-Pulse:Gonda, Tatsuta, Valdo, Okui, Hara, Takeuchi, Miyamoto, Carlinhos Júnior (Nishizawa, min.65), Katayama, Thiago Santana (Ibusuki, min.89) and Suzuki (Disaro, min.84)Oita Trinita:Popp, Henrique Trevisan, Ueebisu (Haneda, min.76), Tone (Isa, min.77), Shimoda, Hasegawa (Matheus Pereira, min.88), Inoue, Kagawa, Machida, Kobayashi (Watanabe, min.68) and NagasawaStadium:IAI Stadium NihondairaGoals:Hara (1-0, min. 67)