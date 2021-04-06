Shimizu S-Pulse host Urawa Reds on matchday eight

04/06/2021 at 12:02 CEST

Next Wednesday at 12:00 the match of the eighth day of the J1 Japanese League will be played, in which we will see each other face off Shimizu S-Pulse and to Urawa Reds in it IAI Stadium Nihondaira.

The Shimizu S-Pulse reaches the eighth day with the intention of recovering points after suffering a defeat against him Tokushima Vortis in the previous match by a score of 0-3. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won two of the seven matches played to date with a figure of eight goals in favor and 10 against.

For his part, Urawa Reds He took the victory against the Kashima antlers during their last match of the competition (2-1), with goals from Akimoto and Makino, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Shimizu S-Pulse. Of the seven games he has played in this season of the J1 Japanese League, the Urawa Reds He has won two of them and accumulates a figure of 12 goals conceded against five in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Shimizu S-Pulse they have lost once and drawn twice in three games played so far, so they are a weak side at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At the exits, the Urawa Reds has been beaten twice in his two games so far, which means he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium Shimizu S-Pulse if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Shimizu S-PulseIn fact, the numbers show 10 losses and two draws for the locals. In addition, the visiting team is on a roll in its travels in this competition, since it has won two games in a row at the stadium of Shimizu S-Pulse. The last confrontation between the Shimizu S-Pulse and the Urawa Reds This tournament was held in September 2020 and concluded with a score of 1-2 for the Urawa Reds.

Currently, the teams are tied at eight points in the J1 Japanese League standings, so this match could change their places in the table. The Shimizu S-Pulse is eleventh, while the Urawa Reds he is twelfth awaiting the celebration of the next game.