Shilpa Ray is part of those brilliant talented voices that belong to the underground, and that they maintain a certain spirit of music that has been lost since the beginning of the century. A New York bar woman, closer to the rockstars of yesteryear, roars like a wolf in the middle of the streets of a big city expressing his dark thoughts until the moon goes down and the sun disappears.

It is a little complex to describe the music of Shilpa Ray, Originally from NY, the daughter of immigrant parents, but it’s even more difficult to understand why she doesn’t have a more massive following. Described as a voice of Blues punkHas been compared to Debbie Harry of Blondie, Patti Smith, Ella Fitzgerald and even Nick Cave, since his style is dirty and very focused on the emotion of being in a small place, perhaps abandoned, listening to poetry about insignificance. Always accompanied by an Indian harmonium, a rare instrument for the blues and rockPart of its Indian heritage, it is a unique act that is kept hidden from much of the world.

A veteran of the industry, she started playing in 2004 without much success. First he had a project called Beat the devil but after separating he created his band Shilpa Ray and her Happy Hookers, through which the artist was discovered by himself Nick cave who made her open some of her shows in 2011.

Away from the band, Cave produced the first album by Shilpa Ray, which, although it put her on a good path and made her be part of bigger tours (with Sharon Van Etten and Nicole Atkins), continued without being so recognized.

It was up Last Year’s Savage who started making noise in the music media, slowly establishing herself as the mystical woman of NY with a sound foreign to all the indie contemporary. Even taking inspiration from Screamin Jay ‘Hawkins, Ray finally found his own sound, with a decent production, which could be his best album to date.

But not everything is music, New York She has been described as one of the best lyricists of her generation, and the only reason she hasn’t made a jump into the mainstream is because her sound just isn’t popular for this era. It is for a small niche looking for something different.

In a way, even Shilpa Ray reminds us of Janis Joplin since they share some similarities in voice and music style. She is a hidden witch.

His last job, Door girl It was released last year and the similarity is even more evident in the songs. A permanent suffering lives in his voice, and through a dangerous mix of violent blues he manages to expel everything.

This year new singles of this incredible act are coming, which is expected to lead to a new album, because even if you can’t make the jump to the mainstream and have to have a normal job, you will keep singing until you can’t. Listen to her.