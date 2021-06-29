Shiite militias respond with rockets to US bombings in Iraq and Syria

An Iraqi agent watches the surroundings of the Baghdad international airport, attacked last month with a drone. (Photo: SABAH ARAR via .)

On Monday, United States aviation caused 11 deaths in bombardments against positions of pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria, to which armed formations supposedly aligned with Tehran responded by launching projectiles against a US base in Syrian territory.

The Al Qaim region, in western Iraq, and the area of ​​Al Bukamal, in eastern Syria, were the target this morning of three selective US bombings against weapons warehouses and military positions of the Shiite militias on the border between both countries.

About 20 hours later, as night fell, pro-Iranian armed groups fired a series of rockets at a US military base in the Syrian province of Deir al Zur, the same region that had been bombed at dawn, according to the Syrian Observatory for Rights. Humans.

The UK-based NGO with a wide network of collaborators on the ground said in a statement that the projectiles were launched by militias affiliated with Tehran from their positions in that province in eastern Syria.

“At approximately 7:44 p.m. local time (17:44 GMT), US forces in Syria were attacked by several rockets. There are no injuries and the damage is being analyzed, ”Colonel Wayne Marotto, the spokesman for the international coalition fighting the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria, explained on his Twitter account.

In response, US forces fired artillery at the source of the fire “in self-defense,” added the military spokesman without indicating which militias were behind the attack.

The previously launched projectiles hit a residential complex within the facilities of the military base, located in the Al Omar oil field, and caused …

