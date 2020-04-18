As we told you, on February 21 HAL Laboratory celebrated its 40th anniversary, making it one of the few companies to celebrate its first 4 decades of existence. On that day, the developer prepared an internal celebration, but today several important developers and companies joined the celebration and shared endearing messages.

These congratulations were published in the latest installment of Famitsu magazine, which is marketed in Japan, so its content is in Japanese, but thanks to Robert Sephazon we have an English translation (via Nintendo Everything).

Shigeru Miyamoto

Among the selection of personalities who dedicated a few words to the developer recognized by Kirby and BoxBoy! There’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who was very close to this studio when working on games like Donkey Kong, Pinball, Golf, and 3D Hot Rally. According to the legendary creator, HAL Laboratory had acquired unique development techniques at the time, making it fun to work with that team, who he recalls experiencing the challenging development of Super Smash Bros. Melee, in which he coincided with. Satoru Iwata, who later became Nintendo’s president and from whom he remembers clear and confident suggestions.

“I realize that I am talking more about mr. Iwata, but the craft approach at the time still thrives on the games HAL is developing and on Kirby’s role outside of his own game. I hope that the success of HAL will continue and be celebrated again in 40 more years. Best of luck! ”Said Miyamoto.

Masahiro Sakurai

Sora’s boss could not be left out, as he was an important member of the study, in which he participated to create Kirby. Sakurai took the opportunity to congratulate the study and remember that he became an employee of HAL Laboratory when the company was celebrating its first 10 years, in 1990.

“As soon as I started, I remember the senior staff going on a trip to Saipan Island to celebrate their 10th anniversary. I imagine that the people I worked with have changed a lot since then. Although I left the company, I have continued to work with Kirby while developing Super Smash Bros., but I still enjoy that role, “Sakurai said.

Shigesato Itoi

Itoi, responsible for the creation of Mother (Earthbound) and, later, of the publishing company Hobonichi, was also a key player in the history of HAL Laboratory, because it was not only thanks to this company that the beloved became reality (and now almost forgotten) RPG, but his company Ape Inc. later became Creatures, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company, along with Game Freak and Nintendo.

The then president of HAL Laboratory, Iwata, commissioned Itoi to create the logo that until now represents the studio. Today we know that the image is that of a dog incubating eggs, but before taking shape, Iwata imagined something that represented “an unexpected link … one that evokes the birth of something new,” Itoi recalled.

“The illustration was created by mr. Akiyama. He was not averse to his consideration, he was sure it was a great concept. I really wanted to see what kind of response I would get, but I remembered that Mr. Iwata was open and honest, saying: ‘So is that it? I see…’. Well, it wasn’t like a lot of people were making noise about it. I always wanted HAL Labs to fully represent this logo and concept. I hope the entire HAL team continues to be a brand that covers even better eggs, “said Itoi.

Tsunekazu Ishihara and Junichi Masuda

These 2 developers, who play a relevant role in The Pokémon Company and Game Freak, have had an intimate relationship with HAL Laboratory, because thanks to their support titles such as Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Ranger and Super Smash Bros. 64 have become a reality, as well they did not hesitate to thank and congratulate the study.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, president of The Pokémon Company, referred to all the projects led by the Iwata team, which have represented many opportunities for him. “From the bottom of my heart, I am sincerely grateful. There are few companies in this industry that can survive 40 years: It is a great achievement. ”

Masuda even remembers when he traveled to Yamanashi to play Pokémon Ranger with HAL Laboratory employees. “I have always thought of HAL as a friend who has always been by my side. (laughs) The Kirby series has a lot of fans, too, and I think that aside from Kirby’s games, his orchestral tour, cafes, and other events are expanding to new worlds. As always, I hope that HAL continues to make fun games and experiences, and congratulated them once again on their 40th anniversary. ”

What do you think of the broad influence of HAL Laboratory and Iwata in other video game studios? What is your most endearing anecdote you have with a studio game? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that HAL Laboratory currently has a division focused on the launch of mobile titles, HAL Egg, thanks to which they have launched Part Time UFO and Kame Sanpo, but only the first is available outside of Japan. In this link you can see an interview in which Itoi, creator of Mother, tells how he proposed the idea of ​​his game. You can find more news related to HAL Laboratory if you visit this page.

