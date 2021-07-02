Shield, the Basque facial recognition app to protect minors

The instant and anonymous tool is based on facial analysis

‘Shield’ seeks to identify minors and protect them from certain content

The creators of Alava have collected the award at the Mobile World Congress

The shield was for the intrepid Viking warriors their main defensive resource. To them, the risk stalked them in the form of arrows and axes, nowadays, does it many times virtually. An Alava company has created its own shield to protect minors. Is about a facial analysis tool instant and anonymous that prevents minors from accessing adult content and products, both in the physical and virtual world. And it couldn’t be called anything other than ‘Shield’, shield in English.

The idea has just won, among a thousand projects, the Entrepreneur XXI Awards of the Mobile World Congress. “We are very happy”, admit from Brave Corporation hours after receiving the award in Barcelona. “It is a surprise because there were fantastic projects and It will give us a lot of visibility”, Admits Javier Gutiérrez, CEO of the company. At the moment it is in the testing phase and they estimate that by August they will be able to market it.

By age 8 they interact with adult content

The project emerged in 2018 when some of the ten components of the Brave Corporation company debuted paternity. “We were shocked to learn that By the age of nine, children began to interact with adult content in the networks, today that average has dropped to eight”, Explains Gutiérrez.

They thought they could solve this problem and went to work. By means of the artificial intelligence have developed a facial analysis tool that detects if a user is a minor with 96% accuracy. “It is completely anonymous, we do not need to enter personal data or photos ”, he adds. In just one second, ‘Shield’ is able to determine if the person that you are going to access a certain web page, that you want to view specific content on Netflix or that you are going to buy tobacco from a vending machine whether or not you are 18 years old.

Attendees at the Mobile World Congress 2021, in Barcelona Europe press

Shaping this shield has not been easy and has required complex knowledge that these Brave Corporation professionals have been able to shape but, for laymen in the field, the operation of ‘Shield’ is summarized in “Control the age of the user with a ‘selfie'”. By way of anonymous age is determined and an ID is created to access multiple devices.

The recent Mobile World Congress award undoubtedly gives visibility to an idea that has already caught the attention of some companies related to tobacco or alcoholic beverages, large telecommunications companies and digital video platforms.