Shiba Inu, the new DOGE-style crypto, is skyrocketing. Where is it headed?

A Dogecoin-style cryptocurrency is rapidly gaining popularity. I’m talking about Shiba Inu, a crypto that has accumulated an incredible 1,628.45% return in the last 7 days alone.

At the time of this writing, SHIB is trading at $ 0.00003041, and has a market capitalization of $ 13.816 million, which makes it the 18th position in the market.

Shiba Inu is ranked 18th in the crypto market. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Dubbed as the Dogecoin killer, SHIB is the native token of the decentralized exchange Shiba Swap. It was designed using the ERC-20 model, and according to the project website it was born as a community construction.

Trying to resemble as much as possible his direct competition Doge, the image of SHIB is also the Shiba Inu dog.

An analyst at the financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown had the following to say about the creation of this new crypto meme:

“It represents the same dog that became a meme, and the goal of the project is to replicate the success of Dogecoin, that is, to turn a joke into a money-making machine.”

SHIB token technical analysis

After Doge’s downfall over the weekend, this new money-making prank is getting all the attention.

He was born just over a month ago, and was primarily listed on Uniswap. As the days go by, it has been listed in more and more exchanges, which is generating a great wave of exposure.

Yesterday it was listed on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, which logically boosted giant profits.

From the daily chart SHIB vs USDT we noticed how yesterday’s jump generated gains of up to 200%.

After such an abrupt jump, some exhaustion began to show the bulls, and now a correction is in process.

Even the strength of the pullback is not at all comparable to the bullish momentum, which tells us that the holders are still there, waiting for bigger rises.

Does Shiba Inu correct a bit before continuing to climb?

When we go down to the chart with 4-hour candles, we see more clearly the corrective process in progress, which has already visited the 38.20% Fibonacci.

Right now a healthy pullback is complete, so we could see greater gains in the coming hours in search of new all-time highs.

However, a very clear trend resumption behavior has not yet been observed. We may see some more search for buy orders around $ 0.000025 before seeing a new jump.

The minimum short-term goals: $ 0.000046 and $ 0.000056.

The crypto Shiba Inu is correcting a bit after a dizzying climb. Source: TradingView.

Unlike Doge, the positivity around the crypto Shiba Inu is just beginning. I really wouldn’t be surprised to see bigger gains in the next few days.

But always remember that we are dealing with an asset clearly motivated by speculation, with few or even no fundamentals that can make profits sustainable over time.

