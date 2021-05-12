SHIB token increases 1946.11% in one week

Compartir

Today, despite the fact that most mainstream cryptocurrencies have fallen back, the SHIB token has proven to be the exception, increasing by 123.63% in the last 24 hours. In one week, the SHIB token has risen by an impressive 1946.11%.

SHIB is the native token of the SHIBA INU network and is the first ERC-20 token to be listed and incentivized on the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap.

Crypto exchange Binance elaborated on the SHIB token and said:

“SHIBA INU (SHIB) is an experiment in building decentralized communities and another meme currency similar to Dogecoin.”

SHIB was officially launched in August 2020, when the decentralized financial market was making great strides and growing exponentially. SHIB token founder Ryoshi issued a total of 1,000 trillion SHIBs. 50% of the tokens were locked on Uniswap to provide liquidity, while the remaining 50% was allocated to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

SHIBA INU launched on OKEx, Huobi Global, and Binance on May 8, 9, and 10, respectively. The cryptocurrency quickly became popular within the cryptocurrency sector.

SHIB is also known as the ‘Doge Killer’ as SHIB, due to its relatively low price, is attracting Dogecoin investors.

The popularity of Shiba Inu coins gained massive traction due to the following reasons:

First of all, the initial starting price of the SHIB token is relatively low. Therefore, investors can spend a small amount of funds and still earn hundreds of thousands of SHIB. For new entry investors, the barrier to entry is relatively low.

Second, due to extremely high FOMO sentiment (fear of missing out) in the bull market, the SHIB token quickly gained a lot of traction. Investors, fearing they were missing out on an incredible opportunity, seized the opportunity to invest in SHIB as they did not want to miss out on any chance of getting rich.

The third reason why SHIB rose so much in such a short time is due to billionaire Elon Musk’s endorsement of Dogecoin. Elon Musk tweeted on May 7 that he was looking for a Shiba puppy, sending SHIB higher.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has now entered the top 20 spots on CoinMarketCap and is currently ranked No. 17. It may well be a trader’s response to the hype surrounding Dogecoin (DOGE).

As of this writing, SHIB is trading at $ 0.00003225.

Image Source: Shutterstock