Shevchenko measures a new threat: Jessica Andrade

The public returns to the UFC in the United States (There were already fans at Fight Island this year) this Saturday and the company wanted to do it at a special event (UFC 261). Thus, it will be an evening with three titles in contention. A great day that will have an important weight for women. Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang they will expose their crowns. The first to do so will be the Peruvian (nationalized, born in Kyrgyzstan). She is the clear dominator of her division. It will be the fifth time that he has put his belt on the line and a new opponent had to come to him because he had cleaned the category.

Jessica Andrade, former champion of the straw belt, landed very hard on the fly (after losing the title to Zhang and losing to Namajunas). Knocked out Katlyn Chookagian in a round to rank number one. Get there for the title. With the ‘cleaning’ that Shevchenko had done, it was logical. The champion seems a point above the rest and that gives her the role of favorite. Andrade is a very strong woman and that will be the trick she will try to play. The lawsuit, on paper, will be very even. They are both very complete women and Shevchenko has shown that this division allows him to be very dangerous on the ground. It remains to be seen how he can deal with the strength of the applicant.

If Andrade manages to win, the division will turn around and it will get interesting. If on the contrary Shevchenko retains again, the picture will be complicated for her, since there will be no big fights in sight in this category.. Valentina is a business woman and she doesn’t complain. Execute what they tell you. In the previous one he has recognized that “He would like to fight more regularly.” He only gets wet to ask for a trilogy with Nunes, which we all hope. Of course, now you also have to see the movements that come from below. In recent weeks Zhang has started a dialectical battle against Valentina. Champion vs champion? It could be, but for now the monarch of the fly is clear: it’s time to look at Andrade.