         Sherpa.ai collaborates with the Basque Government to predict how many resources ICUs will need a week in advance

Any help is good to help in the fight against the coronavirus. We have seen this with the cases of makers who are making safe respirators or visors with 3D printing, or with the development of platforms to help neighbors. Now Sherpa.ai, the Basque artificial intelligence company behind the well-known voice assistant, is helping the Basque Government to predict, a week in advance, the resources that will be needed in the intensive care units (ICU) during the peak days of infections.

The worst seems to be happening, but the situation remains critical. Sherpa’s collaboration with the Executive of the Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu is being totally altruistic. Thanks to the development of predictions they can know for each territory of the Basque Country what is needed, because the situation is not the same in Álava, as in Vizcaya or Guipúzcoa.

Patterns and trends with machine learning

In this sense, as we can see in the attached graph, have a map of users potentially affected by location. Some localities have a green color, which means zero infections, while in others up to 25% of those infected can be observed.

For predictions they claim to have used machine learning algorithms, and in the development the characteristics of the Basque Autonomous Community have been taken into account and the Osakidetza, the Basque Health Service. To get there on time, according to Xabi Uribe-Etxebarria, Founder and CEO of Sherpa.ai, they have been “working several weeks, very hard and side by side together with Mikel Sánchez, director of Planning, Management and Health Assessment of Osakidetza and the Minister of Health Nekane Murga […]”

Among the data that the Sherpa tool can offer is trends of infected or future outbreaks, for which you need to have all the data evolution. According to Urkullu, “it is essential to follow in the footsteps of the most innovative governments when it comes to solving the epidemic, such as China, Singapore or South Korea. All of them have used AI and have managed to get out of this crisis more quickly.”

Here in Spain, at the moment, at the level of the Ministry of Health, no measure involving learning at this level has been announced, but it has been announced that the Government of Spain, in a study similar to that carried out by the National Institute Statistics, will analyze population movements using operator data to examine movements during confinement.

Nuria Oliver, one of the project managers, spoke of “it could be of great value to help us better plan resources, understand the effectiveness of different public measures to contain mobility and more accurately predict the spread of disease“, and they are words that remind us of what we are seeing at the Basque level with Sherpa.ai

