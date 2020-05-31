Now

Breaking news

After announcing that everything was ready to welcome her first-born, actress Sherlyn announced this Saturday that her baby is already born.

The small-screen star turned to her Instagram account to report the happy news, where she revealed her baby boy’s name.

“André was born ❤❤my love for you with all my love … on behalf of @andrenuestrobebe and my thanks! my son is here ”, was the comment with which Sherlyn revealed that she is already a mom.

The manager of the Mexican told People in Spanish that everything went very well in childbirth and that the actress is not changed by anyone.

“Mom and son are in perfect condition,” he assured the aforementioned publication.

Sherlyn shared a video on her Instagram just the night before she went to the hospital and there she said she was very excited and grateful for life, for her motherhood.

“I am very happy, nervous, very excited about this next stage, and I want to thank you, because this pregnancy has been wonderful (…) Thanks to the support you and André have had throughout these nine months,” said the happy mommy

On the name chosen for her son, the artist commented: “ANDRÉ. His name is André. The man who came to change everything and turned my world into a place of rainbows, colorful sunsets, rain of light and shine, I love you, dear son, God knows how many places I will talk to you about you on your knees, today my beloved André is very close to home. to see you, my heaven ”.

A few days ago the beautiful Mexican resorted to her social networks to dedicate some beautiful words to her baby, where she opened her heart about what her experience of being pregnant has been.

“A few days after my son arrives, I want to thank my wonderful body, thank you for allowing me to give life, I appreciate and appreciate every kilo, every thing you sacrificed so that my son would grow up healthy and strong within me, thank you for every rush of hormones, thanks for the disgust, which were a warning that everything was flowing well, thanks for transforming yourself and helping me understand that I am becoming a mom, ”said the new mom on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A few days after my son arrives I want to thank my wonderful body, thank you for allowing me to give life, I appreciate and appreciate every kilo, every thing I sacrifice so that my son grows up healthy and strong within me, thank you for each hormone surge , thanks for the disgust that was a warning that everything was flowing well, thanks for transforming yourself and helping me understand that I am becoming a mom, thanks for the wonderful elasticity that has shown me that I too must be flexible and give in to changes instead of resisting, thanks for sending me to sleep in the middle of talks because it was just what my son needed, forgive me for all the times I was hard and I was uncomfortable or complained about feeling fat, bloated or not enough, today I understand that I have never been more beautiful than in this stage in which life grows within me, today I appreciate these boobs that will be a wonderful blessing for my baby, today I appreciate and value everything my body has done For me and for my baby these 9 months of gestation, today I promise my body to be patient, understand the changes, embrace them with love and be attentive to what you ask me ❤👶🏻🤰🏻🤱🏻 A post shared by Sherlyn (@sherlyny) on May 14, 2020 at 5:47 pm PDT

“Thanks for the wonderful elasticity that has shown me that I too must be flexible and give in to changes instead of resisting, thanks for sending me to sleep in the middle of talks because it was just what my son needed,” added the actress, who incidentally he made a confession to his baby.

Forgive me for all the times I was hard and uncomfortable or complained about feeling fat, bloated or not enough, today I understand that I have never been more beautiful than at this stage in which life grows within me, today I appreciate these boobs They will be a wonderful blessing for my baby, today I appreciate and value all that my body has done for me and my baby during these 9 months of gestation ”, Sherlyn concluded.

.