Sherlyn wants to be a mom again – El Sol de México

Almost a year after the birth of her son André, Sherlyn already feels ready for a second pregnancy, as she revealed during a live broadcast on her Instagram account, where she addressed the subject of assisted reproductive methods.

The actress said that she has felt very good health since she gave birth to her baby, so she could repeat the process in the near future.

“I am seriously exploring the possibility of becoming a mother again by this same method, perhaps at the end of the year or at the beginning of the next, so as not to wait so long between one baby and another,” she said.

During the talk, she was accompanied by two doctors from the fertility clinic where she carried out her process, whom she thanked for the good treatment she received.

Likewise, she took the opportunity to tell her followers not to be afraid to use these methods to become mothers, and if they do not have a partner yet, this is a safe option to achieve their goal.

“There are other options, you don’t have to put aside your dream of being a mother, I am almost a year away from becoming a mother, which is the best thing that has happened to me in life, my life drastically changed from the woman I was a year ago , but I can tell you that I am full, happy, awake, and having known that the experience and the trip would be so wonderful, I would have gotten pregnant a long time before.