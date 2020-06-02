Sherlyn: the first image of her son André is leaked | Instagram Special

Sherlyn: they filter the first image of her son André and falls in love with the networks, because with just a few days old, he has become the prince that his mother always dreamed of and his whole family is happy.

It was this weekend when her own Sherlyn revealed in Instagram a video prepared one night before entering the hospital to give birth. He revealed that he shared it because Andre She had already arrived in the world and was immensely grateful for the displays of support she received throughout her pregnancy, both from family and friends and followers.

The pregnancy of Sherlyn was a matter of controversy, as the well-known actress and businesswoman chose to go to a fertility clinic and be a single mother, clarifying that none of her former partners was the biological father of her son and that she was sure to do this work alone.

In past months, Sherlyn He shared every detail of the process with his loved ones, from the beautiful party where he revealed that he was expecting a child until recently, when he released the name he chose for the man in his life: André.

Sherlyn presents her son André with great pride

Before the big day, Sherlyn spent the last moments of his pregnancy at his parents’ house, where he shared several images and videos in social networks and she was excited about the imminent arrival of her son. Now when he leaves the hospital, he has returned with the best of companies, his son.

One day after receiving her son, from the hospital room where she gave birth, Sherlyn He told a little about what the birth of his son had been like Andre, thanking the great attention received from the medical staff.

Sherlyn revealed that she would visit her son in the nurseries and later present him on social networks, but the days passed and the moment did not come, so it was her sister who took a look at the new little prince of the family.

Like every mom, she has looked radiant and Sherlyn He keeps talking about how cute his baby is, smiling and calm.

This morning, her sister shared the image of her amabo nephew without revealing his face. Many criticized him for not doing it and even claimed that they owed the exclusive to a magazine, but kindly the sister of Sherlyn He replied that this was something that was up to the mother, earning the respect and admiration of her followers:

