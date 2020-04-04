As a memento of her last trip to the beach, the actress shared an emotional bikini photo during the final stretch of her pregnancy.

Sherlyn She is in the final stretch of her pregnancy, and although she must remain isolated due to the emergency experienced by the COVID-19 pandemic, this did not prevent her from remembering one of her last trips to Cancun, where she took advantage of the beautiful landscape and the best company to pose with a swimsuit that allowed to see his huge belly.

Through its official profile Instagram, the 34-year-old actress shared a beautiful postcard with her followers.

Posing in a bikini and with the sea behind them, Sherlyn she bragged about her 31-week-pregnant tummy:

“In the last place in the world … in this beautiful date you and I, my beloved son, with my #azulcrayola witness“, He wrote as a description of the tender image that in just one hour obtained more than 50 thousand” likes “.

“What a beautiful belly“,”You look beautiful“,”That beauty“,”How pretty“,”Pretty“,”Simply radiant“, Are some comments that have been sent by his loyal fans.

The actress who is currently following the instructions of the health authorities to the letter, revealed through the videos published in the stories of the same social network that this Friday she underwent several studies to determine how her pregnancy is going, where she later confirmed that everything is in order with her baby.

.