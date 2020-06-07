Updated on 06/07/2020 at 16:30

Sherlyn Gonzalez, actress of “Clase 406” and “Una familia con suerte”, became a mom and to share her joy with her thousands of fans around the world, the Mexican decided to create a new Instagram account to provide details of André, her baby. one week old.

Under the title “André, our baby”, the soap opera star wanted to show her baby in a tender photo shoot, where her little son is very smiling on camera.

“Hello friends, I am already here … I am André and I was born on May 30th. The flight on my stork had a bit of turbulence, but angels in blue suits saved my mom and me, I weighed 2.5 kg and I measured 51 cm, ”he explained in one of the photos shared on Instagram.

“I know that during these 9 months they have filled me with love and good wishes and my mom Sherlyn and I thank them. God heard all your prayers and today I am 7 days old. And you know what? This world of love is enchanting me ”, he added.

Sherlyn had already used social media to report the birth of her baby, even confessing to having certain complications with the delivery. “My beautiful loves, thanks for all the messages. Yesterday André arrived, it was a day of a bit of a lot of chaos, which is why I did not upload things, but bless God, we have a spectacular team, all his doctors are wonderful, everything went very well, I will tell you, there was a substitute for there, but everything is perfectly fine … ”, said the actress in a reassuring tone.

The days have passed and the renowned Mexican actress wanted to show her baby before the different signs of affection she has received from fans.

“I invite you to dream beautifully. For now I am a professional in taking milk, sleeping and receiving love and many hugs from my mom Sherlyn ”, another publication of“ André, our baby ”could be read.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Singer Thalía in the days of COVID-19

Thalía shows how the quarantine passes (04/26/20)