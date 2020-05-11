Sherlyn, Katy Perry and other celebrities who will be moms during the pandemic. | Instagram Special

Sherlyn, Katy Perry and other celebrities who will be moms during the pandemic. No matter the chaos in the world, love and life always find a way to appear in the darkest times and thus, these celebrities have revealed that they are in the sweet wait, some days a few others a few weeks after meeting his first son.

While some had long wished be moms, others gave the surprise in days gone by and even others have chosen not to speak about the subject more than with their loved ones, but for admirers it has been impossible not to celebrate the good news and highlight how beautiful these things look future moms.

Without a doubt the maternity It changes women and it is impossible to return to being like before, now we see them not only with a special glow but excited for what will come when that little person who lives inside them reaches the world.

The most charming moms of the show

The pandemic has not been able to stop love, we have seen great signs of love in humanity and in their case, the fruit of a love that is the cherry on the cake for an endless number of situations.

Katy Perry

After a terrible divorce and relationships that were not expected, Katy Perry found love next to the actor Orlando Bloom and it will be this summer when they receive their daughter. The couple has also included Orlando Bloom’s oldest son and his first wife, model Miranda Kerr, in the family.

Once the daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the couple will proceed with their wedding, which promises to be dreamy. East Mother’s dayOrlando Bloom surprised Katy Perry with a beautiful bouquet of wildflowers that he collected himself.

Hannah Nicole from Ha-Ash

Hannah He has formed a great musical duo with his sister Ashley, we have seen them on stage as Haash And now, we celebrate the next arrival of a beautiful girl. The good news was released in December and now, it is only a few days before the new family member reaches the world.

Gigi hadid

It was just over a week ago when Gigi hadid The international model revealed that she was in the sweet wait of a girl, next to her partner, the singer. Zayn Malik. Although, the first months of your pregnancy They were secrets, today she shares the news with the world and surely her baby will be beautiful and talented.

Sophie Turner

A year has passed since the actress Sophie Turner joined his life to that of the youthful idol Joe Jonas. While they haven’t talked about it and have hidden Sophie’s pregnancy tummy, there is no doubt that that baby will be beautiful and talented when she comes into the world.

read Michele

Known for starring in the television series “Glee” as the great “Rachel Berry”, read Michele she found love again after her boyfriend Cory Monteith tragically lost his life. Her wedding was beautiful and now she is preparing for a new facet of her life, the pregnancy has made her even more beautiful.

Ximena Sariñana

After the success of his participation in the third season of “La Casa de las Flores”, it was a week ago when Ximena Sariñana revealed that her second baby was expected. Although her pregnancy looked advanced, so far she has not revealed how old she is, if it will be a boy or a girl, but she will surely be a highly loved baby.

Sherlyn

The lovely Sherlyn She made the courageous decision to be a single mother and could not be more excited, since it only takes a few weeks to meet the man in her life, her beloved son. Day by day she shares the progress of her pregnancy on social networks, the changes at home and she looks beautiful.

Visit our YouTube channel

.