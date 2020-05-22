Sherlyn is a few days away from giving birth (Photo: Instagram @ sherlyny)

Mexican actress Sherlyn He is in a more complicated situation than the rest of the people who are staying at home. This because she you are pregnant and it is only a few days before you give birth.

In addition to this, the also singer recently learned that the hospital where she planned to have her baby has numerous cases of COVID-19, so you don’t know what you will do.

“I came to Mexico for a while, I came because I had a checkup with the doctor to know that everything is in order. I just found out that the hospital where I was going to have the baby has many cases of coronavirusHe said in his Instagram stories on Wednesday night.

After spending a few days at her parents’ house, Sherlyn explained that she returned to Mexico City and it was there that she learned the seriousness of things at the hospital where she planned to go, which she did not name.

Sherlyn didn’t know where she was going to have her son (Photo: Instagram @ sherlyny)

However, the Class 406 star, He did not let this news overshadow what may be one of the most important moments of his life. He even assured his followers that everything will be fine.

“We are making the decision to change hospitals or not, but, well, everything will be perfect and nothing else we have to solve and ready. Nothing but, after so few days, it becomes a little chaotic. Anyway, everything will be fine, “he wished.

And it seems that his predictions came true, because this Thursday morning the Tapatia shared that he had already made the changes to another hospital, but not before having had a somewhat uncomfortable experience.

“My beautiful loves, God loves me very cannon. We went to see the hospital where he was supposed to have the baby and well, yesterday I told them that it turned out that he had a jet of coronavirus patients and I went to see him today and they don’t know what a bad experience, what I can tell you is littleHe narrated before asking his mother to tell his followers what happened.

Sherlyn ran out of the hospital where she was scheduled to have her baby (Photo: Instagram @ sherlyny)

According to her mother, the actress was so scared that ran from the hospital and walked around the parking lot three floors down. And, although they did not delve into what they saw, from Sherlyn’s reaction it can be assumed that it was something very serious.

After that, they both went to another hospital where they found another doctor and gave the actress a checkup.

“We are measuring the baby’s heart and contractions,” she said in a video where she was lying down. “My beautiful loves, everything fits: change of hospital, change of doctor, change of everything. We are ready now yes […] Now yes, ready to receive the baby. It is a COVID-free hospital, and well now with all the tranquility and happiness, “said the actress. Her mom added that they found both the hospital and the perfect doctor.

Sherlyn became pregnant thanks to an artificial insemination treatment (Photo: Instagram @ sherlyny)

Went to early December when the 34-year-old Mexican announced that she decided to get pregnant alone in a New York clinic.

“I am going to be the mother of a prince. The day could not be more beautiful and full of blessings, thank you all for making it possible, the love of my life grows within me and soon I will be able to say I LOVE YOU in the eyes“He commented at the time.

