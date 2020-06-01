Sherlyn used her Instagram account to announce the birth of her son André.

“André, my love for you, was born with all my love. On behalf of @andrenuestrobebe and my thanks! My son is here”.

So far she only left the message without uploading any image of her baby in her account or in the account that she herself prepared for André on the social network of the chamber, however, the actress shared a video the night before she left to the hospital to receive her long-awaited son.

In this material, which lasts approximately three minutes, she explained how she felt a few hours after giving birth and thanked her followers for all the love and support she has received from them.

“I am very happy, nervous and excited about this stage that is coming and before I go to sleep, I want to thank you because this pregnancy has been as wonderful as it has been, in large part because of the support, the attention, the advice you have had for me and André.

“Thank you because I have felt part of their stories, because I know that they are part of mine … that they have shared their testimonies with me,” he assured.

She also thanked the people who did not share the way in which she became a mother and who criticized her for this reason, but assured them that André will be a very happy little boy with the mother he has.

“Thanks to the people who have not had positive opinions, some people have found it hard to work because they have shown us that there are still many things to change in this world.”

Sherlyn also took time to send a message to all those women who have not been able to be mothers but who have always dreamed of being so.

“Dreams have to go and chase them, regardless of whether it is in the right view or correct,” he said.

Finally, he asked his fans to continue accompanying him in the growth process of his son for all to see.

Sherlyn debuted as an actress in 1993, participating alongside Gloria Trevi in ​​the film Old Shoes, although since 1989 she had already made several publicity appearances.

In 1994 he took part in the comedy show Los papas de mis papas and the soap opera Agujetas de color de rosa with Natalia Esperón and Flavio César.

Other films where he has taken part are: Cilantro and Parsley (starring Arcelia Ramírez, Demián Bichir and Germán Dehesa in 1996), Profundo Carmesí, Elisa before the end of the world, La Segunda Noche, Serafín and Luces de Bengala.

As a musical performer, she participated in the KIDS group between 1996 and 1998. As a soap opera actress, she has also participated in My destiny is you next to Lucero.

In 2002 he got his first leading role, with the role of Gaby Chávez in Clase 406 with Jorge Poza, Anahí Puente, Dulce Maria, Alfonso Herrera and Iran Castillo. She participated in the telenovela Corazones al limit in 2004 where she played the role of Connie, the villain of the story, and Alborada in 2005 where she played the long-suffering Marina, worked in the production of Salvador Mejía Fuego en la sangre alongside Adela Noriega, Eduardo Yáñez, Jorge Salinas, Pablo Montero and Diana Bracho.

In 2008, she joined Care with the Angel alongside Maite Perroni, William Levy and Helena Rojo. In theater, he was from September 2006 to March 2007 starring in the play Vaseline, personifying Sandy. This play was at the Teatro Pedregal.

