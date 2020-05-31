Sherlyn used your account Instagram to announce the birth of your child Andre. “André, my love for you, was born with all my love. On behalf of @andrenuestrobebe and my thanks! My son is here”.

“I am very happy, nervous and excited about this next stage”

So far she only left the message without uploading any image of her baby in her account or in the account that she herself prepared for André on the social network of the chamber, however, the actress shared a video the night before she went to the hospital to receive his long-awaited son.

In this material, which lasts approximately three minutes, he explained how it felt a few hours after giving birth and He thanked his followers for all the love and support he has received from them.

“I am very happy, nervous and excited about this stage that is coming and before I go to sleep, I want to thank you because this pregnancy has been as wonderful as it has been, in large part because of the support, the attention, the advice you have had for me and André “. “Thank you because I have felt part of their stories, because I know that they are part of mine … that they have shared their testimonies with me,” he assured.

She also thanked people who did not share how she became a mother and criticized her for this reason, but He assured them that André will be a very happy little boy with the mother he has.

“Thanks to the people who have not had positive opinions, some people have found it difficult because they have shown us that there are still many things to change in this world.”

Sherlyn also took time to send a message to all those women who have not been able to be mothers but who have always dreamed of being so.

“Dreams must go and chase them, regardless of whether it is in the right way or the right way”assured

Finally, he asked his fans to continue accompanying him in the growth process of his son for all to see.

AC

.