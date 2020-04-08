Telemundo-

In the final stretch of her pregnancy, Sherlyn acknowledged your concerns about the pandemic over coronavirus that lashed the world.

The famous confessed that she is afraid of giving birth in the midst of the health crisis, however, she tries to have the best attitude so that, as she mentioned before, she can tell her son in the future how everything was solved.

The 34-year-old actress, who will soon become a mother for the first time, was also candid about her fear of not knowing how to cope with the economic crisis that is coming for her by owning a small business that supports families.

