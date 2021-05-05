Sherlyn comes to the defense of her son against rumors

Sherlyn is not at all happy with the rumors that continue about her son and the identity of his father. And it is that, since he announced that he was in the sweet waiting of the little André, the Mexican actress was involved in speculation about who would be the father, a topic that was discussed again on television. Something Sherlyn did not tolerate.

© @ sherlyny Sherlyn stood up for the rumors surrounding her baby

“Dear all of Suelta la sopa, many messages are reaching me right now that they are already looking for another father for my son. Hi! I no longer know whether to laugh or cry, “he said in a story on his Instagram account.

Before her response to the messages, the proud mother had shared a couple of videos where she is busy doing homework for the university degree she studies, in addition to sharing this moment with her baby. “I am very busy doing my final papers because I am studying at the university because it is very good to study and prepare precisely so as not to fill the programs with content that has no foundation, that does not have any reliable source,” he added.

© @ sherlyny Sherlyn put a stop to speculation surrounding her and her baby since the day she announced her pregnancy

Ask for respect and stop encouraging violence

The actress used her own words from the Telemundo program as an example to stop comments that could hurt. “You always speak that women should not be violated, much less minors. My dear, what you are doing is violence against a woman and, most importantly, violence against the integrity and dignity of my son, ”he said.

“So before filling out a note talking about a minor who is so delicate, and who is also so well legislated in the United States for the protection of minors, I would recommend that,” he continued. Finally, he made public his wish to suddenly see other types of content on TV. “There are so many good things to talk about. I do not understand what is the desire to continue hurting us as a gender. I send you a big kiss and I hope that changes very soon ”, he concluded.

