‘Sherlock Holmes 3’: Robert Downey Jr. returns

It seems incredible but it has been 10 years since we saw in the cinema a new version of the most famous detective in history (and no, we are not talking about Detective Pikachu). This time, it starred Robert Downey Jr. alongside Jude Law And, not only was it a box office success, but critics and audiences alike applauded Guy Ritchie’s take on the character created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

Two years later, in 2011, the second installment would arrive, ‘Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Play’, with the same cast (except for Rachel McAdams, who only makes a cameo), and we would meet the protagonist’s arch enemy: Professor Moriarty, played by Jared Harris. But this sequel was not so well received and, adding to the tight schedule of the two protagonists, the third installment was indefinitely postponed in time, until now, which has already been confirmed by both Warner and the protagonists themselves. But the problem is that we will not have the whole team again, because Guy Ritchie, director of the first two installments, gets out of the car, leaving his director’s chair to Dexter fletcher.

What is the release date of ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’? And your synopsis? Will Moriarty return? Which Arthur Conan Doyle book will you adapt? Will ‘Sherlock Holmes 4’ anticipate us?

‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Release Date

The release date of ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ It was set in December 2020, but the agenda of its protagonists is very tight: Robert Downey Jr. with his participation in the Marvel films and Jude Law in the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga. So Warner has decided to delay the premiere for a whole year, so now the release date for ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ is December 22, 2021, in keeping with the Christmas tradition of the other two installments.

Of course, with the pandemic, everything is always in the process of doubt and even that of its premiere in theaters arises. Warner Bros. announced that all its 2021 productions would be released simultaneously, at least in the United States, in theaters and HBO Max, so that is probably the case with ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’, although it catches very late in year and, we hope, the worst of the pandemic is over.

‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Synopsis

For now, the synopsis of ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ is far from clear. In ‘Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Play’, we saw Sherlock fall off a cliff with his arch nemesis, Professor Moriarty. At the end of the movie, we saw Sherlock survive the fall … but we don’t know Moriarty’s fate.

This raises the following: who will be the villain of this third installment? Although we assume that Moriarty also survived the fall (he is just as smart as Sherlock), this third installment could introduce a new archenemy of the detective. It could be Charles Augustus Milverton, a well-known blackmailer; Henry ‘Holy’ Peter ‘, one of the few who has managed to outsmart the detective; or even Professor Coram.

Also the question is: what book or story will adapt ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’? Or will they prefer to go more on their own, as in the two previous installments, taking pieces of Conan Doyle stories and mixing them with original proposals?

‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Cast

The cast of ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ is confirmed. At least its two protagonists, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, who have already spoken about their return to the franchise almost 10 years later.

Jared harris, who played Moriarty in ‘Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows’, stated a while ago that, although there was already a draft of the script for the film, he was not in it. There is no doubt that it is his presence that is the big question. If his return happens it will probably be a surprise that, if the publicity of the film does not decide to reveal before, we have to wait until we see it to find out.

‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Director

The director of ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ was going to be Guy Ritchie again. The British was in charge of directing the first two installments and wanted to return to close the trilogy. But he has finally been replaced by Dexter Fletcher, director of ‘Rocketman’.

“I’m not going to ignore what Guy Ritchie did so brilliantly in the previous two films. There will be elements of them, but I also intend to bring my own voice to the project, so it will be something totally different. I guess that’s the idea of ​​bringing someone new, right? We’ll see what happens “

The script of the film is in charge of James Coyne, almost novice screenwriter, who is rewriting the original of the film in which Drew Pearce, screenwriter of ‘Iron Man 3’ already worked.

‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Trailer

For now, we do not have a trailer for ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’.

‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Images

For now, we have no images of ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’.

