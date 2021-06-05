Sherlock aims to protect DeFi users from smart contract exploits

A decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol called Sherlock has landed a round of funding for a project that aims to protect users from the growing trend of exploits and hacks.

The pre-seed round, which raised $ 1.5 million, was led by IDEO CoLab Ventures, with participation from A.Capital, Scalar Capital and DeFi Alliance. Also joining the investments were a number of angel investors from the main DeFi protocol.

The platform Sherlock addresses the growing problem of smart contract exploits by offering protection against protocol hacks through internal security analysis and coverage at the platform level..

According to the announcement, Gavin McDermott, a partner at IDEO CoLab Ventures, called the fundamental risk analysis and direct coverage of the protocols “heavy work,” adding:

“But if Sherlock’s model can scale to a significant percentage of TVL in DeFi, its network will significantly improve security for the entire industry.”

Add a safety net

Sherlock aims to focus on managing the risks related to exploits, rather than aiming for 100% preventionhe declared. Managing the risks related to exploits is a huge headache for DeFi users, as it often requires the use of a totally different protocol than the one they have deposited.

“Sherlock enables exploit protection built into protocols that are already in use. This means that there are no headaches for users and that DeFi can get much closer to mass adoption. “

The protocol acts as an intermediary to price risks using in-depth fundamental research. It aligns leading security experts with providers of capital in a mutually beneficial way.

Prosegur

Collateral or liquidity providers see the alignment of incentives and are comfortable delegating their crypto assets to security experts. Security experts can benefit from the scale at which their analysis has an impact, explains the blog post.

Read more

Details on the technical aspects of the platform are scant, as is the launch date.

Increase in the number of DeFi hacks

This year the exploits and hacks in the DeFi sector have not stopped. For now, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) appears to be the epicenter of chaos.

The BSC itself has claimed that the wave of attacks has been organized and directed. This is not surprising considering that most of them are clones and many are unaudited. Furthermore, Binance has been churning out these DeFi farms and projects at an unprecedented rate in order to gain an advantage over its rivals, namely Ethereum.

Negative deFi

In late May, blockchain intelligence company CipherTrace announced analytical support for BSC as exploits piled up. The list of exploited BSC protocols is growing and currently includes PancakeBunny, Cream Finance, bEarn, Bogged Finance, Uranium Finance, Meerkat Finance, SafeMoon, Spartan Protocol and the most recent Belt Finance.

Sherlock will have a lot of work to do if he wants to successfully stop this wave.

The post Sherlock aims to protect DeFi users from smart contract exploits was first seen on BeInCrypto.