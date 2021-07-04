Shenzhou-12 mission astronauts conduct China’s first spacewalk in 13 years

Liu Boming and Tan Hongbo have been in charge of starting the extravehicular activities of the Chinese mission with the support of a robotic arm.

It is China’s seventh manned mission into space and the first during the construction of the space station.

Two of the three astronauts who are members of the Shenzhou-12 mission have made this Sunday the China’s first spacewalk in 13 years since the members of the Shenzhou-7 mission did the same in 2008.

This Sunday’s walk is the first of the two planned for the expedition and the second performed by Chinese astronauts since the 2008 landmark walk in which Liu already participated along with his partner Zhai Zhigang.

The mission, first with crew to orbital station, performed a quick autonomous encounter and docking with the front docking port of the space station’s central module.

