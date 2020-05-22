Two judges are already granting provisional suspensions against the Cenace agreement that sought to suspend the connection of new wind and photovoltaic plants, Capitanes en Reforma announces.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Walmart closes at the border; 19 infected employees

A Walmart store located in the city of El Centro, California, 30 minutes from Mexicali, was closed yesterday, after 19 employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the mayor, Efraín Silva. Store managers and employees have no idea how many customers could have been infected. El Centro is a typically border city, where the population is mostly of Mexican origin.

The border has been closed for a month and this week Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that the governments of both countries had agreed to extend that situation for another month. Only commercial transit and that of United States and Mexican citizens with a green card are allowed. The El Centro regional hospital is no longer accepting more Covid-19 patients; He is referring them to Brawley, a neighboring town.

Captains of Reform:

Shelters that give touches

Well, the novelty is that there are already two judges granting provisional suspensions against the Agreement of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace), in charge of Alfonso Morcos, who tried to suspend the connection of new wind and photovoltaic plants with the National Electric System . Most of the suspensions were granted by the First Judge Specialized in Economic Competition, Rodrigo de la Peza, who was on duty until May 19. He received at least 27 amparos that have already forced Cenace not to apply its Agreement.

But Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro, who is the other specialized judge, granted a new suspension this Thursday. Which company? It is not known, due to the bad habit of the courts to censor names on their lists, as requested by the client. Now all the pressure is going to fall on the two specialized collegiate courts. These will resolve the government’s complaints to try to revoke the suspensions and will have to do it in a matter of 48 hours.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

What we will find when we leave

One of the key questions at this juncture in which we find ourselves is what will remain and what will be different. We do not know yet. We will probably find that world geopolitics is already another. That China has recovered and that its trajectory to become the world’s number one economy is going to accelerate. Perhaps we will also observe that, for survival, the United States seeks allies to try to maintain its hegemony. There the opportunity of Mexico.

We will find, when we return to our workspace, that it has radically changed. That it will never be the same again. Those of us who have had the opportunity to work remotely will know that they will have to offer something more, in order to be more productive, if it is not meaningless. In countries like Mexico, when we all return to the streets, we will find the terrible social impact that the pandemic has left and that is not yet visible today.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Blow to foreign trade

The coronavirus pandemic stopped industries that are key to Mexico and exports with its main trading partners in North America. The Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade (Comce) estimates that exports in the region will suffer a drop of between 20 and 40% in 2020 due to lower demand and will not rise in the short term, despite the T-MEC that will enter effective July 1 of this year.

The World Trade Organization, headed by Roberto Azevêdo, expects that shipping of goods will drop by as much as 32% this year and will primarily affect the value chains of electronic products and the automotive industry in Asia and North America. In Mexico, according to UNCTAD, Mexican exports fell by one thousand 369 million dollars in February, due to the effects of the effects on the supply of inputs and components imported from China.

Caja Fuerte, by Luis Miguel González, in The Economist:

What do we do with the rich, with the poor and with the middle class?

What do we do with the rich? Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar touched more than one sensitive fiber in the Mexico of 2020 when he proposed that the Inegi go to investigate the heritage of the rich. His proposal was rightly criticized, because it opens the door to a big brother, who can violate individual rights and end the healthy distance that exists between the Inegi and the SAT. The Morena president’s proposal was met by the rejection of López Obrador and senator Ricardo Monreal. For now, nothing will happen.

What do we do with the poor? In 2018 there were 52.4 million people in poverty in Mexico, approximately 42% of the population. These numbers will increase dramatically as a consequence of the 2020 crisis. How much will poverty grow? Much will depend on how much GDP falls. What do we do with the middle class? In AMLO’s speech they do not exist. Every day he refers to the poor and the rich, but he hardly ever talks about the middle class.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Mexico: confidence at risk

The Mexican government is playing with fire. With the recent changes in the rules to the energy sector, it is on the verge of losing the immeasurable value of the confidence of international investors. The brake on renewable energy placed by Mexico is about to become the worst threat to its business relationships and foreign investment.

And by the statements of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it is a policy that the Federal Electricity Commission will legally defend in favor of the electric monopoly. With the letters recently sent to the Mexican government by the diplomatic representatives of Canada and the European Union, it became clear that the issue would become an international conflict. That possibility was confirmed in the last hours.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

Covid-19 tests to industry, brings Siemens

It is striking that the German flagship engineering conglomerate, Siemens, in its Health division, brings to Mexico a test that opens the doors to a change in health strategy. Siemens brings molecular testing, the famous PCR, but the result of which would be known in a matter of three hours. Hugo López-Gatell, government head of the strategy against the covid-19 pandemic, has not accepted rapid evidence. López-Gatell has insisted that only PCR tests give a better diagnosis.

Now the narrative of the López Obrador government could change, if the German company manages to bring in molecular tests, the results of which are known in less than three hours. The German conglomerate has six plants in Mexico, all considered essential activities in Mexico. And if the authorities authorize your tests, more faithful detection could begin in the workforce.