Shelter dogs that rest more during the day show more signs of well-being

Study conclusions

The researchers were able to conclude that dogs that spent more time resting during the day showed more signs of well-being. In addition, they also obtained better results in the positivity test using food.

Although the study used a very small sample of dogs, scientists believe that dogs sleep more during the day to better adapt to its environment. Thus, future research could further analyze the usefulness of sleep as a form of well-being in dogs that live in shelters.

“The data suggest that greater resting behavior during the day is a clear indicator of well-being in dogs living in shelters, “explained Owczarczak-Garstecka, lead author of the research.

Owczarczak-Garstecka SC, Burman OHP (2016) Can sleep and rest behaviors be used as indicators of well-being in shelter dogs (Canis lupus familiaris)? PLoS ONE. doi: 10.1371 / journal.pone.0163620