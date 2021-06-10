Shell to accelerate emissions cuts after Dutch ruling: CEO

(Bloomberg) – Royal Dutch Shell Plc will accelerate its carbon emissions cuts following a Dutch court ruling last month that said the company’s climate plans weren’t enough.

The oil and gas giant is still waiting to appeal the verdict and believes it has been unfairly singled out, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said Wednesday. However, the company is also “determined to rise to the challenge” posed by the ruling, he noted.

On May 26, a court in The Hague ordered Shell to cut its emissions harder and faster than planned, after determining that the company’s strategy was not enough. The verdict could have far-reaching consequences for the rest of the global fossil fuel industry.

“We will look at ways to further reduce emissions in a way that remains useful and profitable,” Van Beurden said in a statement posted on LinkedIn. “That likely means taking some bold, but measured, action in the years to come.”

Recently, Big Oil has come under intense pressure to reduce greenhouse gases and increase investments in cleaner energy sources. On the same day that Shell was ordered to do more on emissions, investors expelled two members of the Exxon Mobil Corp. board and Chevron Corp. shareholders voted in favor of a proposal to reduce pollution from their own customers.

Shell’s own plan involves reducing the intensity of its emissions (a measure of the energy needed to produce a unit of oil or gas, for example) by 20% by 2030. However, the judge’s order demands that the oil company reduce its emissions. Absolute emissions by 45%, after the Dutch branch of the Friends of the Earth Network sued Shell for violating human rights.

No easy options

Van Beurden, 63, did not specify how the company will accelerate its transition plan and there are no easy options. The oil company could raise the $ 3 billion a year ceiling it has allocated to renewable energy and low-carbon technologies, but these businesses remain less profitable than its main hydrocarbons segment. Carbon sequestration and hydrogen production, key to Shell’s plans, are still in their infancy and dependent on government subsidies.

So far, the main way that Shell has eliminated emissions from its accounting books is by selling assets. But, of course, those greenhouse gases are not eliminated; they are simply transferred to the books of whoever buys the oil and gas fields. Such divestitures can even result in higher emissions under new entrants.

Shell plans to reduce its oil production by up to 2% per year. But Van Beurden cautioned Wednesday against focusing on reducing the supply. The company could reduce its carbon footprint by not selling more gasoline and diesel, but demand for those fuels would not change, he said. “People will just fill up their cars and delivery trucks at other service stations,” he concluded.

