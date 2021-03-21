Shelby Super Snake Speedster, a beast V8 and convertible, 837 hp

If you are a lover of eight-cylinder engines and, above all, of convertible models in which you can enjoy the great sound of these purely American engines in the open air, you are in luck. Shelby American Preparer has just what you need.

To celebrate what would have been the 98th birthday of the late Carroll Shelby, who died last year 2012, the American specialist presents the so-called Shelby Super Snake Speedster, a wild special edition of the Mustang convertible, limited precisely to 98 units.



This very special ‘pony car’ hides the same 5.0-liter V8 ‘Coyote’ block of the Mustang GT, although conveniently supercharged, in this case equipped with a Whipple compressor, which brings the power of the eight cylinders up to 837 hp, no less .

Thanks to such power, the Super Snake Speedster announces an acceleration from 0 to 96 km / h (0-60 mph) in 3.5 seconds, although the maximum speed of the model has not been specified, or if it is limited electronically.

Customers can choose between a manual gearbox (with a shorter travel lever) or an automatic, both upgraded by Shelby American to accommodate the new power and torque figures of the V8 block. There are also several additional radiators to cool the engine and transmission.

What we do know is that a Brembo brake system has been installed, with huge six-piston calipers on the front axle and four on the rear, although we do not know the dimensions of the discs.

The forged aluminum wheels, by the way, are 20 inches in diameter and can be painted black or a glossy shade. At the chassis level, for its part, Shelby has made some improvements to the suspension, adding new springs or a rear stabilizer bar, for example.

The price of this package of improvements amounts to 79,995 dollars (about 67,000 euros to change), which means that the complete vehicle, including the Mustang GT that serves as a base, costs 133,785 dollars, that is, about 112,000 euros.